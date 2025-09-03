Data Scientist Fourth Fastest-Growing U.S. Job, Says BLS

Employment for data scientists—who’ve become increasingly important at biopharmas—is expected to increase 33.5% from 2024 to 2034, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently reported. The projected jump from 245,900 to 328,300 employees makes this role the economy’s fourth fastest-growing occupation, according to the agency.

In its Aug. 28 announcement, BLS noted that the growing demand to build artificial intelligence (AI) models, conduct data analysis and integrate applications into business practices is behind the expected increase. It also shared in its related occupational outlook handbook that about 23,400 openings are projected for each year, on average, from 2024 to 2034. The agency noted that many of those positions will be available due to employers’ need to replace workers who move into different occupations or exit the labor force for reasons such as retirement.

Data scientists’ value to the economy over the next several years is further underscored by findings from Coherent Market Insights, a global market intelligence and consulting organization. Coherent estimates that the global data science platform market will grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $57.1 billion by 2032. It attributes that increase to widespread adoption of data-driven decision making across various industries.

Highest Employment, Salaries Found in Biopharma Hotspots

Several of the top 10 states BLS identified for the highest data scientist employment in 2024 have a strong, established biopharma presence. Those states include the two biggest biopharma locations: California, which ranked first (36,850), and Massachusetts, which ranked sixth (9,990).

Several of the states with the highest pay also have a strong, established biopharma presence, with California ($136,800) and Massachusetts ($132,250) landing third and fourth, respectively.

The annual median wage for all U.S. data scientists in 2024 was $112,590, according to BLS. It was slightly higher—$120,090—for those working in scientific research and development services.

What Employers Want in Data Scientists

For those looking to move into data science, the BLS occupational outlook handbook noted that people entering this occupation typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in math, statistics, computer science or a related field. However, the agency added, some employers require or prefer that applicants have a master’s or doctoral degree.

BLS identified analytical, computer, communication, logical-thinking, math and problem-solving skills as important qualities for data scientists to perform their duties.

For a look at what biopharma employers, specifically, want in data scientists, job seekers can visit the data scientist job listings on the BioSpace website. Companies that recently posted openings include Amgen, Eli Lilly, Formation Bio, InVitro Cell Research, Takeda and Terray. Eli Lilly, for example, has multiple positions available, including data scientist (R4-R6) and genomics data scientist.

Interested in more career insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.