SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Data Scientist Fourth Fastest-Growing U.S. Job, Says BLS

September 3, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing hands with graph and diagram in trendy vintage style as a concept of analytics

iStock, Anastasia Sudinko

Data scientist employment is expected to grow 33.5% from 2024 to 2034 due in part to a growing demand for data analysis, according to new U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics findings. Biopharma hotspots were among the top 10 states for employment and pay for this role in 2024.

Employment for data scientists—who’ve become increasingly important at biopharmas—is expected to increase 33.5% from 2024 to 2034, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently reported. The projected jump from 245,900 to 328,300 employees makes this role the economy’s fourth fastest-growing occupation, according to the agency.

In its Aug. 28 announcement, BLS noted that the growing demand to build artificial intelligence (AI) models, conduct data analysis and integrate applications into business practices is behind the expected increase. It also shared in its related occupational outlook handbook that about 23,400 openings are projected for each year, on average, from 2024 to 2034. The agency noted that many of those positions will be available due to employers’ need to replace workers who move into different occupations or exit the labor force for reasons such as retirement.

Data scientists’ value to the economy over the next several years is further underscored by findings from Coherent Market Insights, a global market intelligence and consulting organization. Coherent estimates that the global data science platform market will grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $57.1 billion by 2032. It attributes that increase to widespread adoption of data-driven decision making across various industries.

Highest Employment, Salaries Found in Biopharma Hotspots

Several of the top 10 states BLS identified for the highest data scientist employment in 2024 have a strong, established biopharma presence. Those states include the two biggest biopharma locations: California, which ranked first (36,850), and Massachusetts, which ranked sixth (9,990).

Several of the states with the highest pay also have a strong, established biopharma presence, with California ($136,800) and Massachusetts ($132,250) landing third and fourth, respectively.

The annual median wage for all U.S. data scientists in 2024 was $112,590, according to BLS. It was slightly higher—$120,090—for those working in scientific research and development services.

What Employers Want in Data Scientists

For those looking to move into data science, the BLS occupational outlook handbook noted that people entering this occupation typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in math, statistics, computer science or a related field. However, the agency added, some employers require or prefer that applicants have a master’s or doctoral degree.

BLS identified analytical, computer, communication, logical-thinking, math and problem-solving skills as important qualities for data scientists to perform their duties.

For a look at what biopharma employers, specifically, want in data scientists, job seekers can visit the data scientist job listings on the BioSpace website. Companies that recently posted openings include Amgen, Eli Lilly, Formation Bio, InVitro Cell Research, Takeda and Terray. Eli Lilly, for example, has multiple positions available, including data scientist (R4-R6) and genomics data scientist.

Interested in more career insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Career pathing Labor market Artificial intelligence
Amgen Eli Lilly and Company Formation Bio InVitro Cell Research, LLC Takeda Terray Therapeutics
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Building a rocket. Halftone hands assemble a rocket shaped puzzle. Concept of a startup, new business. Hasty rocket launch. Innovation, teamwork, development of ideas and technologies
Deals
Vertex, Enlaza Declare War on Autoimmune Disease in Potential $2B+ Pact
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Cancer
Servier Commits up to $530M Into Eye Cancer Deal With IDEAYA
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration showing a handshake, signaling cooperation, goodwill
Deals
Arrowhead Nabs up to $2B Novartis Commitment for siRNA Parkinson’s Program
September 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Roche Makes Preclinical IBD Play in $420M+ OMass Pact
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac