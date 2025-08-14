6 Companies Hiring in Texas

Known as the Lone Star Bio Hotbed , Texas has over 7,400 life sciences and biotech firms and employs more than 116,000 professionals, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation . The group also noted that the biopharma industry in Texas contributes about $95 billion in economic output.

Within the state, the Houston life sciences market ranks third for manufacturing talent and tenth for research and development talent, according to a June CBRE report .

Regarding employment opportunities in Texas, job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website fell 14% year over year in July. However, they’ve been on a generally upward trend since December, and multiple companies are hiring.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Texas, check out the open positions at these six companies.