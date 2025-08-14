SUBSCRIBE
6 Companies Hiring in Texas

August 14, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Looking for a biopharma job in Texas? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

Known as the Lone Star Bio Hotbed, Texas has over 7,400 life sciences and biotech firms and employs more than 116,000 professionals, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation. The group also noted that the biopharma industry in Texas contributes about $95 billion in economic output.

Within the state, the Houston life sciences market ranks third for manufacturing talent and tenth for research and development talent, according to a June CBRE report.

Regarding employment opportunities in Texas, job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website fell 14% year over year in July. However, they’ve been on a generally upward trend since December, and multiple companies are hiring.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Texas, check out the open positions at these six companies.

  1. AbbVie has around 20 openings. Roles include associate engineer-technical development program in Waco, regional sales leader-Allergan Aesthetics in Dallas and equipment technician IV, UD packaging 1st shift float in Waco.
  2. CSL is hiring two quality specialists, one in Houston and the other in Port Arthur.
  3. Eagle Analytical has about two dozen openings in Houston. Roles include peptide/protein chemist, sample submission specialist and engineering manager.
  4. Eli Lilly is hiring a pharmaceutical sales territory manager-dermatology specialty in Fort Worth and multiple pharmaceutical sales associate territory managers-cardiometabolic health in locations including Arlington, Austin and Huntsville.
  5. Lundbeck is seeking a multispecialty account manager-Waco in Waco, a biopharmaceutical account manager-Dallas East in Longview and a multispecialty regional business director-West in Dallas.
  6. Novo Nordisk is hiring two pharma field sales-diabetes care specialists, one in Dallas and the other in Katy.

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
