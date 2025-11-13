21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs

Twenty-one tax incentive program awardees that agreed to create 1,053 life sciences jobs total in Massachusetts from 2020 to 2024 and retain them through at least last year—and often through 2027—fell short of that goal. The actual combined net increase in headcount as of Dec. 31, 2024, was 139, according to the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), which administers the program with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Companies that fail to keep their hiring commitments are decertified from the program and must return incentives received to the state’s revenue department, according to MLSC policy . The amount that the 21 businesses owe and how much they’ve paid back so far were not specified in a terminations list MLSC provided to BioSpace. BioSpace contacted the quasi-public agency with several questions about the award terminations but did not receive responses prior to publication.

Of the 1,053 total jobs that awardees were expected to add and keep through at least last year, 928 were meant to be retained until at least the end of 2027 and 422 until the end of 2028.

The Boston Business Journal first reported about the life sciences companies missing the mark on hiring commitments, noting that it wasn’t the first time that’s happened. Joe Sullivan, special advisor to the CEO at MLSC, told the media outlet that 34% of tax incentive awards have been terminated since the program’s inception. He added that the awards in many ways are barometers of industry sentiment and trends and reflect hiring and industry headwinds.

Two companies on MLSC’s termination list were noted as voluntarily terminating their awards: Lyra Therapeutics and Tome Biosciences. In 2023 , the Healey-Driscoll Administration and MLSC announced Lyra would receive $300,000 to create 20 jobs in Watertown and Tome $750,000 to add 50 positions in Watertown. The companies, which were to retain those jobs through 2027, terminated their awards prior to Dec. 31, 2024. Their net increase in headcount is marked “unknown” on the list.

Moderna also walked away from its award, according to the biopharma. In 2024, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and MLSC announced the company would receive just over $6 million to create 345 jobs in Norwood that year and retain them through 2028. In a statement provided to BioSpace, Moderna noted that because it did not anticipate meeting the requirements necessary to fulfill its award, it voluntarily terminated its incentive agreement and did not accept any benefits granted under it.

Among the 21 companies on MLSC’s terminations list, three were expected to create at least 100 jobs: Moderna; Charles River Laboratories, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and contract research organization (CRO); and Sarepta Therapeutics, a biotech. According to tax incentive program announcements, Charles River was awarded $1.47 million to add 98 jobs in Wilmington in 2023 and retain them through 2027 and $875,000 to create 50 positions in Wilmington in 2024 and keep them through 2028. Sarepta was selected to receive $1.5 million to add 100 jobs in Cambridge in 2023 and retain them through 2027.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Charles River did not have a net increase in headcount, while Sarepta’s net increase was 46, less than half of the biotech’s hiring commitment, according to the terminations list. BioSpace contacted both companies for comment. Charles River did not reply, while Sarepta did not provide a response prior to publication.

This year, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and MLSC announced tax incentive recipients in June and October . Added together, the $47.2 million in awards is expected to create 2,325 life sciences jobs in Massachusetts in 2025.

Nearly Half of Award Recipients Had Layoffs in 2024

Of the 21 companies on the terminations list, 10 had reported layoffs in 2024: Agilent Technologies, Charles River, Lonza Biologics, Lyra, Moderna, Mustang Bio, Tessera Therapeutics, Tome, Vedanta Biosciences and Vesigen.

Agilent: The CDMO cut 184 employees in California effective in August 2024, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice SFGATE

Charles River: In September 2024, the company confirmed to BioSpace it was laying off 3% of its employees. Two months later, Endpoints News reported

Lonza: The CDMO cut 218 employees in Hayward, California, effective in February 2024, according to a WARN notice Fierce Pharma

The CDMO cut 218 employees in Hayward, California, effective in February 2024, according to a WARN Lyra: The biotech announced

Moderna: In March 2024, Endpoints News reported

Mustang: The biopharma disclosed in an April 2024 SEC filing

Tessera: In April 2024, Endpoints News reported Endpoints.

Vedanta: Company CEO Bernat Olle in April 2024 posted on LinkedIn

Vesigen: In September 2024, Endpoints News Endpoints the company was evaluating strategic options.

Layoffs continued into 2025 for four of the 10 companies: Charles River, Moderna, Tessera and Vedanta. Charles River and Moderna disclosed multiple rounds of cuts this year, which included Moderna telling employees in July it will downsize its workforce by 10% globally to bring headcount to under 5,000. Tessera and Vedanta also announced layoffs in the second half of 2025. Tessera will cut its workforce by 17%, Fierce Biotech reported in July, while Vedanta’s CEO in August announced in a LinkedIn post that’s been taken down that the company was letting go of 20% of its staff.