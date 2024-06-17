SUBSCRIBE
Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 987 million in H1 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
1978 W Winton Ave
Hayward, California 94545 USA
Tel: 510-731-3500
Visit website
