SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Agilent Technologies

NEWS
Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Deals
Agilent Adds Liquid Biopsy Assay to Diagnostic Tool Bag with $550 Million Buy
If Resolution hits specified milestones, it’ll scoop up an extra $145 million from Agilent.
March 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Policy
Twist Settles Legal Battle With $22.5 Million Payment, No Admission of Wrongdoing
A four-year-old legal battle between Agilent Technologies and Twist Bioscience came to a conclusion Thursday. Twist agreed to pay Agilent $22.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed in 2016.
February 7, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biofidelity and Agilent complete successful molecular assay study for rapid and accurate detection of key lung cancer mutations
Biofidelity assay has potential to make high precision, cost-effective and non-invasive diagnosis more widely available, improving treatment and patient outcomes
January 9, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Courtesy of Getty Images
Biotech Bay
The Top 5 Genome Sequencing Companies by Revenue
The gene sequencing industry has really taken off in recent years. Here’s a look at the top five genome sequencing companies, ranked by revenue.
April 17, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Job Trends
The Bay Area’s Top Life Science Companies by Median Pay
The San Francisco Business Times came out with a list of 64 major Bay Area employers and their median pay, which they then compared to their chief executives’ annual compensation.
April 12, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Astellas Pharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics Forge $1.2 Billion Genetic Disease Drug Development Pact
Deals
Agilent Technologies Inc. Acquires Seahorse Bioscience and its XF Technology for $235 Million
September 10, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
What is a Lab-on-a-Chip? Agilent Technologies Inc. Reveals
August 29, 2012
 · 
1 min read
BioForest
University of Washington And Agilent Technologies Inc. Researchers, Funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH), Sequence ‘Exomes’ Of 12 People; New Strategy For Finding Disease Genes
August 18, 2009
 · 
5 min read
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Agilent Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
May 29, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Deals
Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 23.6 Cents per Share - May 22, 2024
May 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Agilent at ASMS 2024: Driving Scientific Breakthroughs with Unparalleled Mass Spec Solutions
May 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Agilent to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results May 29
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Padraig McDonnell Assumes Agilent CEO Role
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Agilent Announces the NovoCyte Opteon, a Cutting-Edge Spectral Flow Cytometry Solution
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Agilent Names Simon May to Lead Diagnostics and Genomics Group
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Agilent Receives European IVDR Class C Certification for GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay
April 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Transcenta Announces Collaboration with Agilent to Develop a Claudin18.2 Companion Diagnostic to Support Osemitamab (TST001) Global Phase III Trial
April 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Load More