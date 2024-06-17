Agilent Technologies
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
If Resolution hits specified milestones, it’ll scoop up an extra $145 million from Agilent.
A four-year-old legal battle between Agilent Technologies and Twist Bioscience came to a conclusion Thursday. Twist agreed to pay Agilent $22.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed in 2016.
Biofidelity and Agilent complete successful molecular assay study for rapid and accurate detection of key lung cancer mutations
Biofidelity assay has potential to make high precision, cost-effective and non-invasive diagnosis more widely available, improving treatment and patient outcomes
The gene sequencing industry has really taken off in recent years. Here’s a look at the top five genome sequencing companies, ranked by revenue.
The San Francisco Business Times came out with a list of 64 major Bay Area employers and their median pay, which they then compared to their chief executives’ annual compensation.
