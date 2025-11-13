SUBSCRIBE
How Biotech Funding is Changing Executive Search and Hiring Processes

November 13, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights, Chantal Dresner

In this episode presented by Slone Partners, Leslie Loveless, Co-CEO and Managing Partner discusses how hiring and the building of executive teams has responded to the current biotech environment.

A lean funding environment has changed how biotechs approach workforce organization and executive hiring. Searches are becoming more targeted and intentional, and accountability–both for employers and candidates–is high. In this episode of Denatured, Leslie Loveless of Slone Partners describes how biotechs should approach building their executive teams, working with boards and investors to make decisions that will enable growth. She also discusses how the search and hiring processes has changed for both employers and candidates.

This episode is presented in partnership with Slone Partners.

Host

Chantal Dresner, Vice President of Marketing, BioSpace

Guest

Leslie Loveless, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, Slone Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
