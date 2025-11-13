How Biotech Funding is Changing Executive Search and Hiring Processes

> Listen on Spotify

A lean funding environment has changed how biotechs approach workforce organization and executive hiring. Searches are becoming more targeted and intentional, and accountability–both for employers and candidates–is high. In this episode of Denatured, Leslie Loveless of Slone Partners describes how biotechs should approach building their executive teams, working with boards and investors to make decisions that will enable growth. She also discusses how the search and hiring processes has changed for both employers and candidates.

Host

Chantal Dresner, Vice President of Marketing, BioSpace

Guest

Leslie Loveless, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, Slone Partners

