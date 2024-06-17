News
Affini-T Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
·
16 min read
·
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Affini-T Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in KRAS G12V Phase 1 Program and Presentation of Trial-in-Progress Poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting
May 28, 2024
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Affini-T Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from its Oncogenic Driver Programs Targeting KRAS G12D and p53 R175H at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024
April 7, 2024
·
4 min read
Genetown
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from its Programs Targeting KRAS G12D and p53 R175H and Two Trials in Progress at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
March 13, 2024
·
3 min read
Genetown
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 7, 2024
·
1 min read
Business
Affini-T Therapeutics Appoints Healthcare Capital Markets Veteran Kathy Bergsteinsson, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer
November 13, 2023
·
3 min read
Genetown
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Gene Editing Data from its Program Targeting KRAS G12D at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting
October 31, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Affini-T Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Thaminda Ramanayake, M.S., MBA, as Chief Business Officer
June 2, 2023
·
4 min read
BioForest
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present AFNT-211 T Cell Product Attributes Targeting KRAS G12V at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 25, 2023
·
2 min read
BioForest
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present Novel CRISPR Gene Editing Data from its Oncogenic Driver Program Targeting KRAS at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting
May 9, 2023
·
2 min read
BioForest
Affini-T Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to Expand Company’s Pipeline of Oncogenic Driver Programs
April 13, 2023
·
4 min read
AWARDS
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details