11 companies hiring in New Jersey now

Looking for a biopharma job in New Jersey? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located within the Pharm Country hotbed, New Jersey is home to more than 3,000 life sciences companies and has over 3,100 active/open clinical trials, according to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. A February Cushman & Wakefield report puts the state’s life sciences employment at 61,100.
Regarding opportunities in New Jersey, based on BioSpace data from May 1, 2025, through May 26, 2026, job postings live on the BioSpace website this month jumped 73% year over year. There are over 300 positions for the state listed on the site now.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New Jersey, check out the open jobs at these 11 companies.
- AbbVie has several positions available. Roles include director, RA global regulatory strategy, in Florham Park; scientist II-biocompatibilty in Branchburg; and senior scientific manager-Parkinson’s disease in Florham Park.
- Daiichi Sankyo has about two dozen openings in Basking Ridge. Jobs include associate director, epidemiology analytics; senior director, clinical safety scientist; and head of global biostatistics.
- GenScript has around three dozen positions available. Roles include reagent senior lab technician in Piscataway, CMC analytical scientist in Pennington and warehouse specialist in Piscataway.
- Insmed has over 50 openings in Bridgewater. Jobs include senior director, clinical trial operations; manager, regulatory policy and intelligence; and manager, clinical supply chain.
- InVitro Cell Research has several positions available in Englewood. Roles include principal scientist-cancer early detection; scientist, neurodegeneration; and senior data scientist.
- Legend Biotech has around 70 openings. Jobs include manufacturing engineer, technical support, in Raritan; principal scientist, lentivirus downstream process development, in Somerset; and manufacturing engineer, technical support, in Raritan.
- Moderna is hiring for three roles in Princeton: senior analyst, contracting operations, US commercial; director, trade operations, US; and associate director, commercial operations (trade operations).
- Novo Nordisk has around 20 positions available in Plainsboro. Roles include senior director, clinical operations-operational excellence and delivery; director, rare disease health economics and outcomes research; and associate medical review director.
- Regeneron has about two dozen openings in Warren. Jobs include director, regulatory affairs strategy-oncology; associate director, clinical data reporting; and senior director, biostatistics-immunology and inflammation.
- Sanofi has over 50 positions available in Morristown. Roles include global head of clinical data and business strategy; global regulatory strategist; and GRA CMC lead.
- Tris Pharma has several openings in Monmouth Junction. Jobs include PD scientist III/senior scientist I, QA R&D chemist I and packaging technician.