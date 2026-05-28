11 companies hiring in New Jersey now

Located within the Pharm Country hotbed , New Jersey is home to more than 3,000 life sciences companies and has over 3,100 active/open clinical trials, according to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. A February Cushman & Wakefield report puts the state’s life sciences employment at 61,100.

Regarding opportunities in New Jersey, based on BioSpace data from May 1, 2025, through May 26, 2026, job postings live on the BioSpace website this month jumped 73% year over year. There are over 300 positions for the state listed on the site now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New Jersey, check out the open jobs at these 11 companies.

