France’s biotech ecosystem: science, capital and scale

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll be hearing from Ksenija Pavletic, partner and chief commercial officer at Jeito Capital and Thierry Laugel, managing partner at Kurma Partners. We dive into France’s biotech ecosystem and what still needs to happen for more early innovation to translate into investable, scalable biotech.
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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Ksenija Pavletic, partner and chief commercial officer at Jeito Capital and Thierry Laugel, managing partner at Kurma Partners. They examine the French biotech ecosystem, examining the forces behind its momentum, how science and capital are converging to build companies, and what still needs to happen to turn early innovation into scalable, investment-ready biotech
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, Jeito Capital
Thierry Laugel, Managing Partner, Kurma Partners
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.