France’s biotech ecosystem: science, capital and scale

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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Ksenija Pavletic, partner and chief commercial officer at Jeito Capital and Thierry Laugel, managing partner at Kurma Partners. They examine the French biotech ecosystem, examining the forces behind its momentum, how science and capital are converging to build companies, and what still needs to happen to turn early innovation into scalable, investment-ready biotech

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, Jeito Capital

Thierry Laugel, Managing Partner, Kurma Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.