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News   Drug Development

France’s biotech ecosystem: science, capital and scale

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll be hearing from Ksenija Pavletic, partner and chief commercial officer at Jeito Capital and Thierry Laugel, managing partner at Kurma Partners. We dive into France’s biotech ecosystem and what still needs to happen for more early innovation to translate into investable, scalable biotech.

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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Ksenija Pavletic, partner and chief commercial officer at Jeito Capital and Thierry Laugel, managing partner at Kurma Partners. They examine the French biotech ecosystem, examining the forces behind its momentum, how science and capital are converging to build companies, and what still needs to happen to turn early innovation into scalable, investment-ready biotech

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, Jeito Capital

Thierry Laugel, Managing Partner, Kurma Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Venture capital Policy Healthcare Europe Regulatory Government Drug discovery
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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