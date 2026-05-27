Curse of the straight-A student

Biopharma is full of straight-A students. They’re the people who raised their hands, stayed up late studying for the test they were going to ace anyway and chased extra credit even when they already had the highest grade possible.

They learned early that success came from being prepared and responsive. So, when they entered the workforce, they applied the same formula: Do the assignment completely, carefully and often better than it needs to be. If the assignment is unclear, rushed or unrealistic, they assume it is theirs to figure out. They work harder, stay later and make it look easier than it was.

For a long time, this formula works. They become the people everyone trusts: the ones who deliver under pressure, who can be counted on when something important needs to get done. Careers get built on that reputation.

Eventually, however, the same reputation that keeps earning them trust can stop earning them advancement. Other people start moving faster, and not always people who seem smarter or more capable. The conclusion feels obvious: “I must need to work harder.”

So, they do. They prepare more. Polish longer. Say yes faster. Take on more. Without realizing it, they double down on the exact behavior keeping them stuck.

That approach only gets them so far.

When A-level work becomes the wrong move

The people with the most influence are not simply producing excellent work. They are deciding which work matters, the level of effort it deserves and what should not be done at all. That is the part straight-A students miss. They are used to treating the assignment as fixed and excellence as the goal. Leadership requires something more discerning: deciding what deserves excellence in the first place.

Some work deserves A-level thinking because the decision is consequential, the audience matters or the recommendation will shape what happens next. Other work just needs a solid B effort because the decision is already directionally clear, the risk is low or the next step matters more than the perfect answer. In those circumstances, more effort does not create more value. It only delays the work that does.

And then there is the work that should not be done at all until the purpose is clear.

Knowing the difference is what separates strong execution from leadership. As people move into more senior roles, the work is not just about producing an answer. It’s about understanding where that answer leads.

The straight-A student hears a request and starts solving. A leader steps back and considers “What are we actually trying to decide? Does this work matter? Does this need a full workup, or would a faster, simpler answer be enough to move things forward?”

The difference sounds subtle. It isn’t. One approach proves capability. The other shapes direction.

Advancement is not just about whether a person’s work is strong. It is about where in the process their judgment gets used.

The trap hidden inside reliability

Reliability has a shadow side. When people know someone will make anything work, they may keep bringing that person work that has already been defined. The straight-A student becomes essential to execution but peripheral to direction. That is where many high performers feel a gap. They are trusted, but not always consulted. Respected, but not always influential. Busy, but not necessarily closer to the next level.

If someone’s value shows up only after the direction has been set, they may keep being seen as the person who completes the work rather than the one who helps shape it.

Two questions to ask before accepting the assignment

The point is not to become less rigorous, and it is not to turn every request into a debate. It is to become more selective about where rigor goes.

If you are a straight-A student looking to make a change, before automatically responding to the next work request, ask yourself:

1. What decision will this help someone make?

Some work supports a real decision. Some only creates the feeling that progress is being made. If you cannot tell which type of work a request falls under, ask the requestor “What decision are we trying to support with this?”

2. What would be enough here?

Once you understand the decision, calibrate the effort. Some requests need you to do a full analysis, make a recommendation on next steps and follow through on those steps. Others only need you to do a quick read and then offer up a few options for action items or provide enough input to keep the work moving.

If you are not sure, ask, “What would be most useful here: a full workup, a recommendation or a quick read so we can decide the next step?”

That is not lowering your standards. It is matching your effort to the value of the work.

The next level is discernment

At some point, advancement depends less on being the person who always delivers and more on being the person who helps determine what is worth doing in the first place. That can feel uncomfortable for someone who built a career on responsiveness. It requires slowing down before solving. Asking harder questions earlier. Letting go of the belief that the next level is earned by doing more of what already made you successful.

If every request gets your maximum effort, people learn you are dependable. They may not learn you are discerning.

The straight-A student built a career by coming back with the right answer. Reaching the next level requires a different move: helping decide which questions are worth answering, which work deserves excellence and which assignments should never become assignments at all.