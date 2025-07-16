Webinar: Pharma Industry in Crisis

With venture funding tightening in the post-COVID landscape, efficiency has become more critical than ever. In this interactive webinar industry experts explored actionable strategies for maintaining quality under financial pressure. Watch now.
In this interactive webinar hosted by BioSpace, industry experts explored actionable strategies for maintaining quality under financial pressure. Marina Galvani, Vice President, Scientific Strategy, Drug Development at Evotec, shares her deep expertise in integrated drug development. Joined by Josh Gillum, VP of Business Development at Evotec, who will provided insights drawn from his experience leading 16 INDs through to multiple mid-phase clinical trials.
Panelists
Marina Galvani
Vice President, Scientific Strategy, Drug Development | Evotec
Marina has 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, supporting the progression of new chemical entities from candidate selection through clinical phases.
She began her career as a Scientist at GlaxoSmithKline, gaining a strong foundation in drug substance and drug product analytics, including pre-formulation, degradation chemistry, and stability studies. As a CMC Leader at Aptuit and later a Scientific Project Leader at Evotec, she oversaw more than 40 integrated development programs.
In her current role as Vice President, Scientific Strategy, Drug Development, Marina serves as a senior development expert, supporting business development efforts and the design of customized integrated development plans for partners. She also contributes to the continuous evolution of Evotec’s integrated service offerings.
Joshua Gillum
Vice President Business Development
Josh joined Evotec’s Business Development team in 2019, bringing nearly 20 years of experience as a drug developer in the Boston/Cambridge biotechnology hub.
Prior to Evotec, he held leadership roles at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Dimension Therapeutics, and Navitor Pharmaceuticals. In these positions, he was a long-standing client of Evotec and its subsidiary Aptuit, successfully leading five IND-enabling development programs utilizing Evotec’s integrated platform.
Since joining Evotec, Josh has leveraged his deep drug development expertise to enhance client relationships and align Evotec’s offerings with partner expectations.
He currently serves as Vice President of Business Development, supporting partners in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Eastern Canada.
