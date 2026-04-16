Funding the Future of European Biotech

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Edoardo Negroni, co-founder & managing partner at AurorA-TT and Naveed Siddiqi, senior partner, Venture Investments at Novo Holdings. We debate whether Europe’s world-class science can be matched by a truly integrated venture ecosystem—and what it would take, in practice, to get there.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Edoardo Negroni, co-founder & managing partner at AurorA-TT and Naveed Siddiqi, senior partner, Venture Investments at Novo Holdings. We explore whether Europe’s world-class scientific strength can be complemented by a genuinely unified venture ecosystem—and what concrete steps would be needed to achieve it.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Edoardo Negroni, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AurorA-TT
Naveed Siddiqi, Senior Partner, Venture Investments, Novo Holdings
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.