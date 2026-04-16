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Funding the Future of European Biotech

April 16, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Edoardo Negroni, co-founder & managing partner at AurorA-TT and Naveed Siddiqi, senior partner, Venture Investments at Novo Holdings. We debate whether Europe’s world-class science can be matched by a truly integrated venture ecosystem—and what it would take, in practice, to get there.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Edoardo Negroni, co-founder & managing partner at AurorA-TT and Naveed Siddiqi, senior partner, Venture Investments at Novo Holdings. We explore whether Europe’s world-class scientific strength can be complemented by a genuinely unified venture ecosystem—and what concrete steps would be needed to achieve it.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Edoardo Negroni, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AurorA-TT

Naveed Siddiqi, Senior Partner, Venture Investments, Novo Holdings

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Drug discovery Collaboration Venture capital Clinical research Europe Regulatory Healthcare Policy Funding
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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