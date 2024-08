9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs

Looking for a position that involves helping ensure biopharmaceutical products meet quality standards and regulatory requirements? Check out the many quality control jobs posted on BioSpace. You’ll find positions in states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Here are nine companies hiring quality control positions and some of the jobs available.

Plus: Adicet Bio is looking for a quality control microbiology associate in Redwood City, California; Avidity Biosciences is looking for a manager of quality control in San Diego; and Entrada Therapeutics is searching for a director of quality GCP and GLP in Boston.

As you consider these positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit , which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.