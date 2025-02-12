SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

New M&A Action, BMS’ Ongoing Cost Cuts and the Insatiable Demand for Weight Loss Drugs

February 12, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst

Novartis, Eli Lilly and more put on their deal-making caps, Bristol Myers Squibb targets $2 billion in savings through 2027, sales continue to soar for Lilly and Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1s and Regeneron sues Sanofi over an alleged failure to provide adequate information about Dupixent sales.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

We saw more action on the M&A front this week as Novartis bought back its blood thinner abelacimab and the rest of Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion and still ahead, a potential buyout of SpringWorks Therapeutics by Merck KGaA, which confirmed it’s in “advanced discussions” with the biotech. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly signed a global licensing deal for a MASH asset with South Korea’s OliX Pharmaceuticals.

As Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings continue to roll in, BMS, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Vertex and Gilead all reported their results in the past week. Notably, BMS continues to reorganize, now targeting an additional $2 billion in savings through 2027, and AstraZeneca axed two rare disease drugs from its $39 billion acquisition of Alexion. When it comes to revenue growth, Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound continue to climb at a striking pace—a phenomenon that has at times driven the weight loss drugs into shortage and spawning a controversial shadow market of off-brand versions.

Speaking of controversy, Regeneron is suing its Dupixent partner Sanofi, claiming the French pharma has failed to provide it with adequate information regarding sales of the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug—which missed analyst expectations in Q4.

On the clinical side, the pulmonary fibrosis space continues to see positive results, with Boehringer Ingelheim notching its second Phase III win in six months for nerandomilast. It wasn’t all good news, however, as Pliant Therapeutics suspended dosing and enrollment in a Phase IIb/III study of its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis candidate, causing its stock to crash.

Finally, BioSpace released a special edition of ClinicaSpace this week focused on the resurgent cardiovascular space—just in time for Valentine’s Day! Sign up here to receive your copy.

Clinical research Earnings Podcasts The Weekly
Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk Bristol Myers Squibb Company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sanofi (France) AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Vertex Pharmaceuticals Eisai Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Mergers & acquisitions
Novartis Bets Up to $3.1B to Buy Back Blood Thinner in Anthos Acquisition
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Merck KGaA signage at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany
Mergers & acquisitions
Merck KGaA Courts Cancer Biotech SpringWorks for Potential Buyout
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Collaboration
Lilly Signs Back-to-Back Deals in MASH, Cancer
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Eyes Expansive, Easy Access for Journavx in Coming Weeks
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac