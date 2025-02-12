New M&A Action, BMS’ Ongoing Cost Cuts and the Insatiable Demand for Weight Loss Drugs

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

We saw more action on the M&A front this week as Novartis bought back its blood thinner abelacimab and the rest of Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion and still ahead, a potential buyout of SpringWorks Therapeutics by Merck KGaA, which confirmed it’s in “advanced discussions” with the biotech. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly signed a global licensing deal for a MASH asset with South Korea’s OliX Pharmaceuticals.

As Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings continue to roll in, BMS, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Vertex and Gilead all reported their results in the past week. Notably, BMS continues to reorganize, now targeting an additional $2 billion in savings through 2027, and AstraZeneca axed two rare disease drugs from its $39 billion acquisition of Alexion. When it comes to revenue growth, Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound continue to climb at a striking pace—a phenomenon that has at times driven the weight loss drugs into shortage and spawning a controversial shadow market of off-brand versions.

Speaking of controversy, Regeneron is suing its Dupixent partner Sanofi, claiming the French pharma has failed to provide it with adequate information regarding sales of the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug—which missed analyst expectations in Q4.

On the clinical side, the pulmonary fibrosis space continues to see positive results, with Boehringer Ingelheim notching its second Phase III win in six months for nerandomilast. It wasn’t all good news, however, as Pliant Therapeutics suspended dosing and enrollment in a Phase IIb/III study of its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis candidate, causing its stock to crash.

Finally, BioSpace released a special edition of ClinicaSpace this week focused on the resurgent cardiovascular space—just in time for Valentine’s Day! Sign up here to receive your copy.