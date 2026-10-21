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Disc’s redemption, China’s rise, Veradermics’ validation, ESMO’s headliners

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Heather McKenzie

China cracks down on some biotechnology ownership transfers—but will the new policy impact licensing deals?; Disc Medicine’s Phase 3 data sweep redeems rejected rare disease therapy, teeing up another FDA run; and the ESMO conference gets underway in Madrid this week, with much-anticipated data from Merck, and Summit Therapeutics.

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The Chinese government has rolled out a set of restrictions on biotechnology ownership transfers, an escalation of oversight from the nation’s government that is seeking to spread the region’s influence on the global biopharmaceutical industry. The restrictions apply to five different types of technology including cell and gene therapy. But licensing deals are excepted, meaning its business as usual for global pharmas.

M&A deals are rare for Chinese sellers, with 91% of all deals so far this year coming from U.S.-based companies. BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong spoke to CEO of global investment bank Locust Walk, to put the deal activity on both sides into perspective. While China is undeniably capturing the majority of licensing deals at the moment, U.S. biotechs are enjoying a bumper M&A year.

In the clinic, Disc Medicine reported Phase 3 redemption. In February, the FDA surprised Disc—and the whole biopharma industry, really—by rejecting its lead asset bitopertin for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)—a rare disease that causes pain when exposed to the light. This was after previously granting the drug a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher.

The latest readout showed a reduction in a key biomarker of the disease called PPIX, along with a significant increase in time patients were able to spend in the light. The late-stage trial met all of primary and secondary endpoints, setting the company up for another run at an approval.

Veradermics similarly had a great start to the week, with its oral Rogaine candidate improving hair growth in men during a Phase 3 trial. The data set Veradermics up for an FDA application as well.

And finally, we head to Spain—metaphorically, anyway—to preview the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, where antibody-drug conjugates are expected to be the major headline. Merck and partner Kelun-Biotech are expected to present more complete data for sac-TMT; Merck and another partner Moderna will present detailed data on their personalized mRNA vaccine; and Summit Therapeutics and Akeso’s ivonescimab will also get some more time to shine.

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Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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