Biopharma M&A Heats Up, Rare Diseases Win Three Approvals, Wave Crashes

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Biogen, Eli Lilly and Merck spent more than $20 billion in the past week to swallow biotechs with approved products or promising drug candidates—representing three of this year’s four biggest takeovers. First, Merck picked up Terns Pharmaceuticals and its mid-stage leukemia drug for $6.7 billion; for the record, BioSpace called this one back in December. Then, on Tuesday, Lilly and Biogen struck, acquiring Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals respectively.

Those big-ticket deals aren’t the only recent transactions, however. Others include Novartis’ up to $2 billion pick up of Excellergy and Gilead’s $2.1 billion purchase of Ouro Medicines. Meanwhile, Kevin Tang—the newly minted CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals—again has his sights set on Kezar Life Sciences, which he previously targeted in 2024. This time, biopharma’s “clean-up” man is offering $50 million for the chronic disease–focused biotech.

We’ve spent a lot of time this past year writing about challenges facing rare disease drug developers, but this week, we saw some wins as the FDA approved three new therapies. Last week saw nods for Denali Therapeutics’ Avlayah, the first treatment for Hunter syndrome to target the disease’s neurological complications, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Kresladi for leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I. And it’s been a big week for Biogen, which besides moving on Apellis, won approval of a high-dose formulation of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza and scored a Phase 2 win for lupus candidate litifilimab in cutaneous lupus erythematosus.

On the weight loss front, Wave Life Sciences’ stock was cut in half after its obesity candidate WVE-007 failed to impress investors in a Phase 1 trial. And all eyes are trained on the FDA, which is expected to render a verdict on Lilly’s oral obesity drug orforglipron by April 10.

And don’t forget to check out—or sign up for—BioPharm Executive, where we take a deep dive into delayed pharmaceutical launches in Europe and how AI is shaping the biotech IPO landscape.

