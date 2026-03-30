Biogen’s Lupus Drug Reduces Disease Activity, Further Deresking I&I Pipeline

Biogen’s litifilimab reduced disease activity in cutaneous lupus erythematosus in a second mid-stage study, providing another derisking step for the company’s immunology and inflammation (I&I) pipeline, according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

“We believe this should underscore the promise of [Biogen’s] I&I pipeline,” the analysts said in a Sunday note to investors.

Litifilimab—also known as liti—met the Phase 2/3 AMETHYST trial’s primary endpoint, showing an 11.8% higher reduction in disease activity in people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) as measured by the Cutaneous Lupus Activity Investigators’ Global Assessment Revised (CLA-IGA-R) erythema score of 0-1 (clear/almost clear) at week 16 compared to placebo. Specifically, 14.7% of patients treated with liti achieved this target versus just 2.9% of patients on placebo, Biogen reported at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting on Saturday.

Treatment with liti was also “associated with rapid and continued improvement in skin disease activity with separation from placebo observed as early as Week 4,” according to Biogen’s press release, with a score of 40.8% vs. 21.0% as measured by the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index Activity-50 (CLASI-50) through week 24.

Notably, 16.3%—or 1 in 6—of liti recipients experienced no or minimal disease activity at week 24 compared to none of the placebo recipients.

CLE is a serious autoimmune disease that causes skin rashes that can lead to permanent scarring and disfigurement, Diana Gallagher, senior vice president of Biogen’s Multiple Sclerosis and Immunology Disease Unit and Alzheimer’s and Dementia Disease Unit, told BioSpace.

Diana Gallagher/ copyright David A. White

AMETHYST’s results back an earlier successful Phase 2 trial, dubbed LILAC, in which liti showed a 22%–25% placebo-adjusted advantage at week 16 on the CLASI-50 in patients with CLE, according to RBC. The analysts called the drug’s consistent activity in this metric “encouraging.”

Liti’s safety profile was consistent with prior studies, Biogen reported.

Next up in CLE, a one-year Phase 3 study is expected to produce topline data later next year, according to Gallagher. This trial will allow the company to “fully characterize safety and tolerability, time to effect and durability,” she said, adding that these data will be important to global regulators as well as patients.

If approved, liti would be the first targeted therapy for CLE, Biogen said Saturday, and the first “innovative therapy” for the disease in 70 years.

A Homegrown Asset

Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher highlighted litifilimab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting BDCA2, during the company’s fourth quarter 2025 call in February, as an asset due for a lot of data this year.

Along with CLE, liti is also in two Phase 3 trials for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), with data expected in the fourth quarter.

Of the two indications, William Blair sees the CLE indication as having the greatest probability of success “given the clinical data to date,” according to a Monday morning note.

Liti is a homegrown molecule, Gallagher said, “in a pathway that we spent a lot of time systematically understanding the biology.” The drug targets BDCA2, a protein present in specific cells within the immune system, according to Biogen’s website. The company’s hypothesis is that an antibody against this protein can interrupt the production of interferons, inflammatory molecules that are increased and contribute to disease activity in people with lupus.

Biogen’s three therapeutic pillars are neurology, rare disease and immunology, Gallagher told BioSpace in September 2025.

In immunology, with its staple multiple sclerosis franchise under increasing pressure from declining sales, Biogen has turned attention to other diseases. This includes lupus, primary membranous nephropathy and immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), the latter two of which is being targeted with anti-CD38 antibody felzartamab in Phase 3 trials. Another drug, dapirolizumab pegol, is also in Phase 3 trials for SLE, giving Biogen multiple late-stage shots on goal in this indication.

“We’re at this inflection point now,” Gallagher told BioSpace in September. “We’ve been working in lupus for almost the whole decade that I’ve been here but really are now at this really exciting point.”

Gallagher wouldn’t commit to a timeframe for litifilimab’s commercialization in either CLE or SLE, “but we’re getting much closer,” she said. “I’ve been working on this program for probably over a decade, so to me, it feels like soon.”

For RBC, the upcoming SLE readouts “[kick] off a series of potential value-creating catalysts over the next several years, which we believe remain underappreciated and could further the company’s turnaround and generate further share appreciation.”

William Blair heralded the CLE readout as a major turning point for Biogen: “With ~415,000 CLE patients across major geographies and breakthrough therapy designation in hand, litifilimab represents an exciting jump into Biogen’s next-generation immunology program, which we expect to bolster its waning multiple sclerosis franchise as it continues to explore new growth opportunities.”