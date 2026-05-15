Genmab drops 2 antibody assets, including another ProfoundBio ADC

Genmab has tossed another asset from its $1.8 billion ProfoundBio buy, this time due to safety reasons, while also culling a separate program stemming from Genmab’s own platform tech.

Since the 2024 acquisition of antibody-drug conjugate platform company ProfoundBio, the Danish drugmaker has discarded nearly all of the clinical assets gained from the buy. The focal point of the deal, an ADC called rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), is the last known ProfoundBio asset standing.

The freshly tossed program is an ADC dubbed GEN1286 that was being tested in a Phase 1/2 trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The study launched after the acquisition closed, with its primary readout date occurring this March, according to ClinicalTrials.gov . Genmab has terminated the entire program “due to an unfavorable benefit-risk profile,” the federal registrar reads. Ultimately, the trial enrolled 23 out of an initially anticipated 260 patients.

That just leaves Rina-S. The candidate targets folate receptor alpha (FRα), which is commonly overexpressed in several solid tumors. The asset is designed to be potentially best-in-class, with several other players also targeting the receptor, as seen in AbbVie’s $10 billion Immunogen buy for the FRα drug Elahere. Genmab is currently studying Rina-S in Phase 3 endometrial and ovarian cancer programs, plus a mid-stage study in non-small cell lung cancer.

The most recent cull follows two other clinical discontinuations tied to the ProfoundBio purchase: GEN1160 was pruned last fall for slow trial enrollment and GEN1107 a few months earlier because its “overall benefit-risk profile no longer supports continuation.” The programs were sourced from ProfoundBio’s novel ADC platforms.

Genmab has also scuttled GEN1057, an investigational bispecific antibody created using the Danish drugmaker’s DuoBody technology . The platform stems from a 2012 collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit and is designed to create IgG1 antibodies .

The program has been shut down “due to marginal anti-tumor activity,” according to ClinicalTrials.gov . The Phase 1 trial had recruited patients with malignant solid tumors whose disease had progressed on standard of care therapy. Genmab and AbbVie’s approved lymphoma treatment Epkinly is also rooted in the same DuoBody tech.

Both cuts fall into the company’s “rigorous internal evaluation framework and high threshold for advancing assets to the next stage of development,” a company spokesperson confirmed with BioSpace.