SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Genmab drops 2 antibody assets, including another ProfoundBio ADC

May 15, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Sorting garbage concept. Cropped photo of paper thash. Crumple paper falling to the recycling bin

dima_sidelnikov/Getty Images

Rina-S is the last candidate standing from Genmab’s $1.8 billion ProfoundBio acquisition two years ago, with the Danish drugmaker ending development of another clinical program stemming from the buyout.

Genmab has tossed another asset from its $1.8 billion ProfoundBio buy, this time due to safety reasons, while also culling a separate program stemming from Genmab’s own platform tech.

Since the 2024 acquisition of antibody-drug conjugate platform company ProfoundBio, the Danish drugmaker has discarded nearly all of the clinical assets gained from the buy. The focal point of the deal, an ADC called rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), is the last known ProfoundBio asset standing.

The freshly tossed program is an ADC dubbed GEN1286 that was being tested in a Phase 1/2 trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The study launched after the acquisition closed, with its primary readout date occurring this March, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. Genmab has terminated the entire program “due to an unfavorable benefit-risk profile,” the federal registrar reads. Ultimately, the trial enrolled 23 out of an initially anticipated 260 patients.

That just leaves Rina-S. The candidate targets folate receptor alpha (FRα), which is commonly overexpressed in several solid tumors. The asset is designed to be potentially best-in-class, with several other players also targeting the receptor, as seen in AbbVie’s $10 billion Immunogen buy for the FRα drug Elahere. Genmab is currently studying Rina-S in Phase 3 endometrial and ovarian cancer programs, plus a mid-stage study in non-small cell lung cancer.

Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Genmab Leans into Hot ADC Space with $1.8B ProfoundBio Acquisition
Genmab announced Wednesday it is buying ProfoundBio and its pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates being developed for gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

The most recent cull follows two other clinical discontinuations tied to the ProfoundBio purchase: GEN1160 was pruned last fall for slow trial enrollment and GEN1107 a few months earlier because its “overall benefit-risk profile no longer supports continuation.” The programs were sourced from ProfoundBio’s novel ADC platforms.

Genmab has also scuttled GEN1057, an investigational bispecific antibody created using the Danish drugmaker’s DuoBody technology. The platform stems from a 2012 collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit and is designed to create IgG1 antibodies.

The program has been shut down “due to marginal anti-tumor activity,” according to ClinicalTrials.gov. The Phase 1 trial had recruited patients with malignant solid tumors whose disease had progressed on standard of care therapy. Genmab and AbbVie’s approved lymphoma treatment Epkinly is also rooted in the same DuoBody tech.

Both cuts fall into the company’s “rigorous internal evaluation framework and high threshold for advancing assets to the next stage of development,” a company spokesperson confirmed with BioSpace.

For the most recent quarter, Genmab’s revenue grew 25% compared to the same period in 2025, according to a May 7 earnings release. The company is continuing “disciplined investment” into its late-stage portfolio, which includes Epkinly and Rina-S.

vector illustration arrows miss the target board, concept of lost in focus, failure, fail, mistake
Lymphoma
AbbVie, Genmab’s Bispecific Misses Key Overall Survival Endpoint in Phase III Lymphoma Study
Despite the late-stage miss, analysts maintained confidence in the Epkinly program, with Truist Securities saying the result “doesn’t waver our optimism” regarding the bispecific antibody’s ongoing frontline trial.
January 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Pipeline Clinical research Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Mergers & acquisitions
ProfoundBio
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing a downward graph trend
Regulatory
Future of Aardvark’s Prader-Willi drug in doubt as FDA slaps full hold on program
May 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A vibrant geometric pattern of colorful book spines arranged neatly on shelves. This texture represents organized knowledge and information storage. The minimalist composition and bright colors are ideal for educational, corporate, or creative graphic design projects.
Insights
GPCRs, radiopharma and the rise of functional peptide screening
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Lightbulb with tangled lines. Problem solving and brainstorming Idea concept. Vector illustration
Gene therapy
REGENXBIO slumps after serious side effects mar Duchenne gene therapy results
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Solution and strategy path questions and clear planning for ideas in business leadership with a straight path to success choosing the right strategic plan with yellow traffic signs cutting through a maze of highways.
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen takes tau Alzheimer’s therapy to Phase 3 despite mid-stage fail, prompting cautious optimism
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac