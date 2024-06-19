Denali Therapeutics Inc.
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
On the heels of layoffs, Denali Therapeutics has entered into a securities purchase agreement with existing accredited investors as it spins off preclinical small molecule portfolio.
Representing Denali Therapeutics, I recently participated in a workshop that brought together FDA representatives, patient advocates, academic physicians and scientists and industry to discuss strategies to speed therapies for patients with rare degenerative illnesses.
In a Phase II study, Sanofi and Denali’s RIPK1 inhibitor SAR443820/DNL788 failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved functional performance in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients.
From ALS to depression to Huntington’s disease, many neuroscience-focused companies are anticipating key data over the next few months.
To protect the central nervous system, the blood-brain barrier bars entry to around 98% of molecules—but approaches like Roche’s trontinemab could spell new hope in Alzheimer’s and beyond.
The companies partnered to develop the antibody transport vehicle in late 2021, but will continue their 2018 agreement to pursue other drugs in preclinical development.
Between new formulations of traditional drugs nearing the market and completely novel approaches in mid-stage trials, 2023 is poised to be a pivotal year in Parkinson’s disease treatment.
Flagship Pioneering has launched Apriori Bio, which utilizes artificial intelligence to predict virus activity and variant formation, including COVID-19.
