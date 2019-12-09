Genetown Professionals Weigh In on Ideal Employers

In BioSpace’s recently published 2019 Life Sciences Ideal Employer Report more than 2,700 life sciences professionals rated their top Ideal Employer attributes to show that employees are most keen for interesting and meaningful work, competitive salary and health benefits.

BioSpace broke down the data to gain an insight into each of the BioSpace Hotbed regions and who those survey takers thought should be considered Ideal Employers. Similar to the Biotech Bay list, BioSpace takes a look at the top 10 2019 Life Sciences Ideal Employer Report’s for Genetown. The names of the companies on this list are no surprise, given the particular importance of the Boston area as a pharma hub in the United States.