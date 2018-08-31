Merck Scores FDA Approval for Two New HIV Treatments

Nearly two months ahead of the planned PDUFA date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new HIV-1 treatments developed by Merck. The FDA gave the go-ahead for Delstrigo, a once-per-day triple combination treatment, and Pifeltro, a new non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor.

The FDA had scheduled a PDUFA date of Oct. 23 for the drugs. Both Delstrigo and Pifeltro are indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 in adults with no prior antiretroviral treatment experience. Pifeltro was approved as a treatment to be administered in combination with other antiretroviral medications, Merck said. Delstrigo, which is a combination of doravirine, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, contains a boxed warning regarding post-treatment acute exacerbation of hepatitis B (HBV) infection.

George Hanna, Merck’s therapeutic head of infectious diseases, said Merck has been committed to developing treatments for people with HIV for 30 years. The regulatory approval of Delstrigo and Pifeltro offer a “compelling clinical profile for clinicians and people living with HIV,” he said.

Merck anticipates both drugs being available to wholesalers within a month. The company noted that it is working to obtain access for patients in government-sponsored programs, including Medicare Part D, Medicaid and AIDS Drug Assistance Programs.

The two Merck drugs were approved based on data from Phase III trial results that showed the efficacy and safety of both drugs. In the DRIVE AHEAD clinical trial evaluating Delstrigo, the triple-combination treatment demonstrated sustained viral suppression through 48 weeks. Data showed that 84 percent of the patients on Delstrigo achieved viral suppression. Merck also noted in the Phase III trial that at week 48, Delstrigo-treated participants showed statistically significant superior lipid profiles as measured by changes from baseline in LDL-cholesterol and non-HDL-cholesterol.

The efficacy of Pifeltro was evaluated in the Phase III DRIVE-FORWARD trial. The drug demonstrated sustained viral suppression through 48 weeks. Data shows that 84 percent of the patients taking Pifeltro achieved viral suppression of HIV-1 RNA. Merck also noted that at week 48, Pifeltro-treated participants showed statistically significant superior lipid profiles as measured by changes from baseline in LDL-cholesterol and non-HDL-cholesterol. The clinical benefit of these findings has not been demonstrated, the company said.

Merck’s two new HIV drugs are the latest this year the FDA has approved for the treatment of AIDS. Now the question is: how will Merck’s drugs stack up against treatments from Gilead Sciences and GlaxoSmithKline that dominate the market?

Data from CDC shows there were an estimated 37,600 new HIV infections in the United States in 2014, the most recent year for which the agency provides data. In February the FDA gave its approval to Gilead Sciences' Biktarvy, a triple combination treatment of bictegravir and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide for the treatment of HIV-1 in adults who haven’t been treated with antiretrovirals. In March the FDA approved Trogarzo (ibalizumab), the first HIV-1 inhibitor for patients with multi-drug resistant HIV-1. Mylan also snagged approval for its HIV treatment Symfi in March. Mylan’s Symfi (efavirnenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) was approved for adult and pediatric HIV-1 patients who weigh at least 40 kilograms.

Last year the FDA approved Juluca, the combination treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline’s subsidiary ViiV Healthcare and Janssen. Juluca combines ViiV’s dolutegravir, an integrase strand transfer inhibitor and Janssen’s rilpivirine, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor.