GlaxoSmithKline

Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Approvals
GSK Wins Broad Label Expansion for Jemperli in First-Line Endometrial Cancer
In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK's headquarters in London
Business
GSK, Flagship Commit $150M Upfront for Initial Development of Respiratory, Immunology Programs
Flagship Pioneering and its portfolio companies are in line to receive up to $720 million in milestones for each of the 10 programs that GSK could option, according to Monday’s announcement.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Drug Development
GSK’s Dovato Matches Efficacy of Gilead’s Biktarvy in Head-to-Head HIV Trial
In the largest study of its kind, GSK’s two-drug regimen Dovato demonstrated non-inferior efficacy compared to Gilead Sciences’ three-drug regimen Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Regulatory
GSK Plots Blenrep’s Path Back to Market With EU Filing
GSK is seeking to relaunch Blenrep after its market withdrawal in 2022. The pharma is eyeing a second-line niche for the antibody-drug conjugate in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding an antimicrobial test over a vivid green background
Drug Development
Why Is Antimicrobial Resistance Not Getting Much Attention from Biopharma?
Investment in the development of new antimicrobials is falling rapidly, even as the global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance is growing increasingly severe worldwide.
July 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: GSK's headquarters in London
Policy
GSK Shares Drop 10% After Delaware Court Allows Zantac Lawsuits to Proceed
A Delaware state court ruled that expert witnesses can present scientific evidence in 69,000 cases involving the discontinued heartburn drug Zantac. News of the court ruling Monday wiped roughly $8.9 billion from GSK’s market value.
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Press Releases
GSK and Flagship Pioneering partner to discover novel medicines and vaccines
July 29, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Health Canada grants full approval to Jemperli for the treatment of patients with recurrent or advanced dMMR/MSI-H endometrial cancer
July 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Quebec’s Committee on Immunization (CIQ) recommends use of RSV vaccines, including AREXVY, for older adult populations at risk of severe outcomes
July 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
GSK and CureVac to Restructure Collaboration into New Licensing Agreement
July 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
CureVac Initiates Strategic Restructuring to Align Resources with Focus on High-Value mRNA Pipeline Opportunities
July 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Pharm Country
Belantamab Mafodotin combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by nearly 50% versus standard of care combination in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
June 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Policy
ViiV Healthcare Announces Health Canada Approval for APRETUDE (Cabotegravir tablets and extended release injectable suspension) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV
May 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
BioVersys Announces Expansion of Strategic Collaboration With GSK and Extension of Its Series C Round by CHF 12.3 Million
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Genomics plc and GSK establish precision medicine collaboration to assess polygenic risk scores in clinical trial design
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
University of Toronto scientists appointed as GSK chairs will advance drug delivery research and vaccine education tools for healthcare professionals
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
