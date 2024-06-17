GlaxoSmithKline
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
Flagship Pioneering and its portfolio companies are in line to receive up to $720 million in milestones for each of the 10 programs that GSK could option, according to Monday’s announcement.
In the largest study of its kind, GSK’s two-drug regimen Dovato demonstrated non-inferior efficacy compared to Gilead Sciences’ three-drug regimen Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1.
GSK is seeking to relaunch Blenrep after its market withdrawal in 2022. The pharma is eyeing a second-line niche for the antibody-drug conjugate in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Investment in the development of new antimicrobials is falling rapidly, even as the global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance is growing increasingly severe worldwide.
A Delaware state court ruled that expert witnesses can present scientific evidence in 69,000 cases involving the discontinued heartburn drug Zantac. News of the court ruling Monday wiped roughly $8.9 billion from GSK’s market value.
