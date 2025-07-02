Organon’s Endometriosis Drug Discontinued After Failing To Improve Pain

Women’s health company Organon’s endometriosis-related pain drug is being discontinued after it failed to improve pelvic pain in a Phase II trial.

Organon had been testing OG-6219, an oral 17β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (HSD17B1) inhibitor, in the mid-stage proof-of-concept ELENA trial featuring patients who had been surgically diagnosed with endometriosis and who experienced moderate-to-severe pain. The drug did not meet the main goal of the trial, which was an improvement in that pain as compared to placebo.

OG-6219 will now be discontinued, but Organon pledged support to continuing to pursue new treatment options for women with endometriosis.

Organon spun out of Merck in 2020 with 60 products across women’s health, including reproductive health, biosimilars and other products. The company picked up OG-6219 in 2021 through the acquisition of Forendo Pharma, a Finnish company that focused on sex steroid physiology in women. Organon offered up to $954 million, most of which was in various developmental and regulatory milestones. The deal gave Organon a pipeline of new assets to explore.

Endometriosis is characterized by the growth of uterine tissues outside of the uterus. It can cause infertility, excessive menstrual cramps, heavy menstrual bleeding and pain during intercourse. The condition is diagnosed and can be treated by laproscopic surgery, while non-surgical options include pain management or hormone therapy.

But few companies have picked up the mantel to find new options for the condition, which effects about 2 to 10% of American women aged 24 to 40, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Organon is by far the largest player, with just a handful of small biotechs such as Ananda Pharma also in the game.

