Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
Rybrevant has been approved for use with carboplatin and pemetrexed in the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutations in the EGFR gene.
A federal judge in New Jersey has agreed to hear legal challenges from BMS, J&J, Novartis and Novo Nordisk to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Drug Price Negotiation Program during the same March 7 hearing.
Under an agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Actelion Pharmaceuticals, the rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Ponvory in the U.S. and Canada will be transferred to Vanda Pharmaceuticals.
The British biopharma and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement with J&J’s Janssen to transfer worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JNJ-3989 to GSK.
Non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with the drug combination saw a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to AstraZeneca’s osimertinib.
As biosimilars and next-generation treatments for Crohn’s disease enter the market, AbbVie will be knocked from its place of longtime dominance, contends data and analytics firm GlobalData.
At the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee, J&J decided to stop the MACiTEPH trial in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension due to futility.
J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceutical got the FDA’s greenlight Friday for its PARP inhibitor Akeega, which is now authorized to treat BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
