Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
FDA
J&J Wins Full FDA Approval for Rybrevant, Chemo Combo in NSCLC
Rybrevant has been approved for use with carboplatin and pemetrexed in the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutations in the EGFR gene.
March 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
Four Drugmakers to Face Government Together in IRA Oral Arguments Next Month
A federal judge in New Jersey has agreed to hear legal challenges from BMS, J&J, Novartis and Novo Nordisk to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Drug Price Negotiation Program during the same March 7 hearing.
February 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Mihael Polymeropoulos, CEO, Vanda Pharma
Vanda Buys US, Canadian Rights to J&J’s MS Drug Ponvory in $100M Deal
Under an agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Actelion Pharmaceuticals, the rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Ponvory in the U.S. and Canada will be transferred to Vanda Pharmaceuticals.
December 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: GSK's office in Poznan, Poland/iStock, W
Business
GSK Inks $1B Deal Securing Rights to Arrowhead, J&J’s Hepatitis B Drug
The British biopharma and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement with J&J’s Janssen to transfer worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JNJ-3989 to GSK.
November 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: J&J sign and office in Ontario/i
Drug Development
J&J’s Rybrevant in Combo with Lazertinib Clears Phase III in NSCLC
Non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with the drug combination saw a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to AstraZeneca’s osimertinib.
September 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AbbVie Corporate Office/iStock, vzphotos
AbbVie’s Humira to Take Hit from Biosimilars, Next-Gen Therapies: Report
As biosimilars and next-generation treatments for Crohn’s disease enter the market, AbbVie will be knocked from its place of longtime dominance, contends data and analytics firm GlobalData.
September 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J Terminates Phase III Study of Cardio Asset in Pulmonary Hypertension
At the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee, J&J decided to stop the MACiTEPH trial in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension due to futility.
September 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Janssen headquarters in California/iStoc
FDA
FDA Approves J&J’s Akeega for BRCA-Positive Prostate Cancer
J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceutical got the FDA’s greenlight Friday for its PARP inhibitor Akeega, which is now authorized to treat BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
August 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Addex’s Partner Discontinues ADX71149 development in Epilepsy
July 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Arkuda Therapeutics Announces Option and Asset Purchase Agreement
February 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
New VOYAGER PAD Analyses Reinforce Benefit of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Plus Aspirin Across High-Risk and Complex Patient Populations with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)
November 14, 2023
 · 
21 min read
Drug Development
Phase 2 Nipocalimab Data Establish Proof of Mechanism in Adults Living with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, Supporting its Progression into a Combination Study
November 7, 2023
 · 
19 min read
Drug Development
New Phase 3 TREMFYA® (guselkumab) Results in Ulcerative Colitis Show a 77 Percent Overall Clinical Response Rate and Early Symptom Improvement
October 23, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Job Trends
First Results with Erdafitinib-Releasing Intravesical Delivery System (TAR-210) Show Early Evidence of Positive Clinical Activity in Patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer with Select Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Alterations
October 22, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Job Trends
TAR-200 Intravesical Delivery System Results Show 77 Percent Complete Response Rate in Patients with Bacillus-Calmette-Guérin Unresponsive, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
October 22, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Final Multivariate Analysis from the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE Study Shows Trend Toward Improvement in Overall Survival in Patients with mCRPC with BRCA Alterations Treated with Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone
October 22, 2023
 · 
19 min read
Drug Development
Results from Phase 2 THOR-2 Study Show Improved Rates of Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer with Select FGFR Alterations Treated with BALVERSA® (erdafitinib) Versus Chemotherapy
October 21, 2023
 · 
16 min read
Job Trends
Press Release: Sanofi announces agreement for potential first-in-class vaccine against extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli
October 3, 2023
 · 
6 min read
