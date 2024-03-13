SUBSCRIBE
The Skinny on Weight Loss, Donanemab and the State of the Union

March 13, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen

Heather, Greg and Tyler discuss a busy news week including Wegovy’s label expansion, biosimilars, surprise donanemab delays for Eli Lilly and speculate on election impact.

The weight loss market is the gift that keeps on giving—at least for Novo Nordisk—as Wegovy continues to demonstrate its prowess with ⁠label expansion⁠.

Also discussed: biosimilar approvals for ⁠Fresenius Kabi⁠, and ⁠Sandoz⁠.

More news at the forefront of ⁠Alzheimer’s treatment⁠: Eli Lilly’s donanemab decision date ⁠got pushed⁠ and now the FDA wants to discuss the drug’s safety and efficacy at an ⁠upcoming adcomm⁠.

And finally, politics: President Biden’s ⁠State of the Union address⁠ ruffles feathers as he strikes out at Big Pharma and drug prices, and how the industry is reacting to the election.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
