The Skinny on Weight Loss, Donanemab and the State of the Union

The weight loss market is the gift that keeps on giving—at least for Novo Nordisk—as Wegovy continues to demonstrate its prowess with ⁠label expansion⁠.

Also discussed: biosimilar approvals for ⁠Fresenius Kabi⁠, and ⁠Sandoz⁠.

More news at the forefront of ⁠Alzheimer’s treatment⁠: Eli Lilly’s donanemab decision date ⁠got pushed⁠ and now the FDA wants to discuss the drug’s safety and efficacy at an ⁠upcoming adcomm⁠.

And finally, politics: President Biden’s ⁠State of the Union address⁠ ruffles feathers as he strikes out at Big Pharma and drug prices, and how the industry is reacting to the election.

