Webinars
Media Presence
on the largest site for biopharma news and jobs, frequented by life sciences executives, decision makers and investors
Engaging Content
produced with our highly experienced, award-winning teams to showcase your expertise on a full spectrum of life sciences topics
Brand Alignment
with a long-time trusted source and active industry member, bringing credibility and positioning you as a thought leader
Lead Generation
with comprehensive, pre-targeted marketing campaigns to thousands of life science decision-makers
Increase market visibility, demonstrate your expertise and create more revenue opportunities with BioSpace’s webinars.
We’ve got the audience and the experience. Elevate your brand, interact with key biopharma decision-makers and generate leads. BioSpace takes care of all the webinar production and marketing so you can focus on your discussion. Every webinar and marketing campaign is designed to optimize your thought leadership and help you meet your goals. BioSpace’s life sciences audience continues to grow, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, social followers and millions of site visitors, so you can feel confident you’re reaching the right people.
1.25m
average monthly website visits
475k
engaged email subscribers
230k
social followers
12k
new registrations every month
Marketing and Promotion
- A multi-channel promo campaign to a pre-targeted life sciences audience
- Customizable registration forms
- Social promotion to over 230k BioSpace social followers
- Email promotion in our newsletters
- Featured on the BioSpace homepage and on-site ad slots
- Marketing creative assets provided
Full Production Support
- A comprehensive, turnkey webinar solution designed to optimize ROI
- BioSpace’s in-house production team takes care of all technical details, including production and editing
- Dedicated account manager
- Includes a planning session and technical rehearsal
- Webinar platform and on-demand hosting provided
Get in touch with our sales team to discuss how BioSpace webinars can help you meet your business goals.