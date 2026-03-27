Webinar: Aligning With the FDA on a Regulatory Pathway To Avoid Decision Day Surprises

Watch this critical discussion on how regulators and biotech companies can bridge the expectation gap during the regulatory review process to ensure novel therapies reach patients in a timely manner—because patients don’t have time to wait.
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During the past seven months, biopharma companies have had to contend with unprecedented change within the upper echelons of the FDA. Among other challenges, executives at small and medium companies have reported communication issues, misaligned expectations and media leaks while attempting to get their products across the regulatory finish line.
Notably, many of these investigational therapies have targeted rare diseases affecting primarily children—products that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Center for Biologics and Research Director Vinay Prasad have vowed to expedite to the market.
At the same time, the FDA has outlined its commitment to aligning with drug sponsors on the regulatory approval process, with Makary and Prasad stating in a JAMA article published in June that they intend to provide “the regulatory navigation that [small] companies may lack internally.”
It’s clear that both the FDA and biopharma companies developing medicines for rare diseases want the same thing but there remains a disconnect. This panel discussion will look at how to leverage FDA frameworks, define expectations and adopt modern technologies, including AI and in silico models, to increase the likelihood of success.
Key Takeaways:
- Define success early with in silico models to secure an accelerated pathway
- Understand and determine the most appropriate pathway—novel or traditional—for your therapeutic candidate
- Jointly leverage AI systems for an efficient and comprehensive review process
- Identify the FDA’s current thinking on cell and gene therapy to align primary and secondary endpoints for success
Featured Speakers
With more than a decade of experience spanning industry, patient advocacy, and clinical research, Stacey has developed expertise in translating complex regulatory challenges into actionable policy solutions. At Sarepta Therapeutics, she served as a global regulatory strategist focused on gene therapies to treat ultra-rare neuromuscular disorders, directed regulatory policy and intelligence, and led initiatives to integrate patient data and perspectives into development and regulatory strategies.
Stacey is most passionate about shaping health policies that improve the lives of people with small and complex conditions and ensuring the voices of patients and families remain at the heart of drug development and regulatory decision-making.
Dr. Marbán has been in the biotechnology field for more than 20 years and brings extensive experience across research, product development and business development to the Company. From 2003-2009, Dr. Marbán held various senior roles at Excigen, Inc., a gene therapy biotechnology company, where she was responsible for operations and business development and where she oversaw the development of a biologic pacemaker for the heart.
Prior to Excigen, Dr. Marbán worked in academic science, first at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation working on the development of contractile dysfunction in heart failure due to myocarditis, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. While at Johns Hopkins, she advanced to the rank of Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, specializing in the mechanism of the biophysical properties of cardiac muscle. Her tenure at Johns Hopkins ran 2000 to 2003. Dr. Marbán earned a Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University.
Before joining CervoMed, Dr. Winton was Chief Operating Officer at Inozyme Pharma, where he led commercial readiness and enterprise operations, playing a key role in the company’s successful acquisition by BioMarin Pharmaceuticals.
During nearly a decade at Biogen, Dr. Winton held multiple senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and Head of the U.S. Multiple Sclerosis Franchise and Vice President and Head of the U.S. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Franchise. He built and scaled commercial organizations, managed multi-billion-dollar neurology portfolios, and guided the launch and growth of SPINRAZA™, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.
He holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the Université de Montréal, an M.B.A. in Health Sector Management from Boston University, and a B.S. in Biology and Psychology from York University. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research (CNDR) at the University of Pennsylvania.