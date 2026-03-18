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Webinar: The Agentic Test: Can AI Actually Accelerate Drug Development and Break Down Silos Across Pharma?

March 18, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Every biopharma R&D and investment decision could be guided by connected intelligence. Join us to hear firsthand how agentic workflows and enterprise-scale data are helping drug developers move faster from molecule to market with greater confidence.

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Generative AI pilots are becoming the norm across biopharma. Scaling them across the wider enterprise is a different challenge entirely, especially in an industry where patient safety is paramount and regulatory expectations are unforgiving.

In this webinar, we’ll explore how drug developers are unlocking true R&D velocity across the full development lifecycle, from candidate selection to competitive intelligence, by deploying generative AI responsibly and at scale. You’ll also hear how one of the world’s top R&D spenders broke down organizational silos across multidisciplinary teams using validated AI, connected data, and human-in-the-loop workflows built for responsible deployment.

What You’ll Learn:

  • Beyond the hype: How generative AI addresses real industry pain points, from candidate validation and selection to go/no-go investment decisions.
  • High-impact use cases: Where AI is already delivering measurable value, including novelty assessment, competitive monitoring, and lead compound extraction.
  • Responsible AI in action: How to embed traceability, transparency, and human review to minimize hallucination risk and support high-stakes decision-making.
  • Case study: A step-by-step playbook for scaling GenAI from proof of concept to secure, compliant deployment

Featured Speaker

Sam Winders
Account Director – Life Sciences
Sam is the lead representative for the healthcare and life sciences team at Patsnap. One of the organization’s longest serving employees, Sam works closely with our leading customers and the Patsnap product development team to ensure that our customers’ needs our met and that Patsnap continues to rapidly expand the technical frontier within the evolving drug discovery space.

Webinars Artificial intelligence
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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