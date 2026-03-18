Webinar: The Agentic Test: Can AI Actually Accelerate Drug Development and Break Down Silos Across Pharma?

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Generative AI pilots are becoming the norm across biopharma. Scaling them across the wider enterprise is a different challenge entirely, especially in an industry where patient safety is paramount and regulatory expectations are unforgiving.

In this webinar, we’ll explore how drug developers are unlocking true R&D velocity across the full development lifecycle, from candidate selection to competitive intelligence, by deploying generative AI responsibly and at scale. You’ll also hear how one of the world’s top R&D spenders broke down organizational silos across multidisciplinary teams using validated AI, connected data, and human-in-the-loop workflows built for responsible deployment.

What You’ll Learn:

Beyond the hype: How generative AI addresses real industry pain points, from candidate validation and selection to go/no-go investment decisions.

High-impact use cases: Where AI is already delivering measurable value, including novelty assessment, competitive monitoring, and lead compound extraction.

Responsible AI in action: How to embed traceability, transparency, and human review to minimize hallucination risk and support high-stakes decision-making.

Case study: A step-by-step playbook for scaling GenAI from proof of concept to secure, compliant deployment

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