Private Events
BioSpace creates an exclusive brand experience that drives visibility and engagement for companies of all sizes. Customize an event to fit your unique needs–and only yours. BioSpace offers four different packages, depending on your requirements, with additional add-ons available.
Promote your event with BioSpace and generate the right kind of leads.
We’ve got the audience and the expertise. BioSpace takes care of all the event production and marketing to a pre-targeted audience.
1.25m
average monthly website visits
475k
engaged email subscribers
230k
social followers
12k
new registrations every month
Get in touch with our team to discuss how BioSpace events can help you meet your business goals.