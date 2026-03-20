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Private Events

Your company, your experience.
BioSpace creates an exclusive brand experience that drives visibility and engagement for companies of all sizes. Customize an event to fit your unique needs–and only yours. BioSpace offers four different packages, depending on your requirements, with additional add-ons available.
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Event promotion to a targeted audience
BioSpace will promote your event to ensure the right attendees for your business goals. Whether you’re trying to draw a crowd or being highly selective, we’ll work with you to create a custom multi-channel promo campaign.
Complete event management
BioSpace’s in-house team will take care of registration management, including customized data capture as well as event logistics and production. You’ll have a dedicated account manager as a main point of contact throughout the process.
Flexible event options and add-ons
BioSpace can provide an experienced host, with options to provide additional event coverage published on BioSpace. Add-ons such as panel acquisition, venue procurement, catering, video production, and signage design are also available.
Promote your event with BioSpace and generate the right kind of leads.
We’ve got the audience and the expertise. BioSpace takes care of all the event production and marketing to a pre-targeted audience.
1.25m
average monthly website visits
475k
engaged email subscribers
230k
social followers
12k
new registrations every month
Get in Touch
Learn more about events with BioSpace
Get in touch with our team to discuss how BioSpace events can help you meet your business goals.
August 23, 2024
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