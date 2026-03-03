SUBSCRIBE
Webinar: The Future is Collaborative: Transforming Clinical Trials

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

This webinar explores how collaborative-initiated trials and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) are complementing traditional drug development to accelerate innovation, advance precision medicine, and address clinically meaningful questions.

This webinar explores how collaborative-initiated trials and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) are complementing traditional drug development to accelerate innovation, advance precision medicine, and address clinically meaningful questions. Leading oncology experts share insights on how these research models are transforming the clinical landscape and expanding opportunities for scientific and patient impact.

Leading oncologist experts, Dr. Javier Cortés and Dr. Antonio Llombart-Cussac, will explore how collaborative-initiated trials are transforming the clinical research landscape and creating new opportunities for scientific and clinical impact.

Featured Speakers

Dr. Javier Cortés
Head of the International Breast Cancer Center in Madrid and Barcelona | IBCC
MEDSIR Scientific Advisor
Dr. Javier Cortés Castán is a prominent oncologist of international renown in the research and treatment of breast cancer. He is the author of more than 300 international publications, especially on breast cancer, and he is the only Spaniard with two publications in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the highest‑impact medical journal in the world. In addition, he has delivered more than 600 lectures at various international conferences.

He has been very actively involved in clinical trials that have led to the approval of seven new treatments for metastatic breast cancer in Europe over the past decade, and he is deeply engaged in research on the treatment of this type of tumor, particularly the triple‑negative and HER2‑positive subtypes. He is a member of more than 150 scientific projects related to this disease, holding leadership positions in many of them. He serves as a reviewer for several leading medical journals, such as New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Lancet Oncology, Annals of Oncology, and Journal of Clinical Oncology, among many others.

He is also an active member of the Spanish, European, and American societies of Medical Oncology (SEOM, ESMO, ASCO, respectively). In addition, he is a member of the Scientific Committee of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO); he served as chair of the breast cancer section at the ESMO 2020 Congress, and co‑chair of the same section at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Congress, as well as in the immunotherapy area at the AACR 2021 Congress.

Dr. Antonio LLombart-Cussac
Head of the Oncology Service | Hospital Arnau de Villanova in Valencia, Spain
MEDSIR Scientific Advisor
Antonio Llombart is currently Head of the Medical Oncology Department at the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Valencia. He was coordinator of the Breast Cancer Research Group at IRB‑Lleida, associate professor at the University of Lleida (UDL), and scientific coordinator of the SOLTI Breast Cancer Research Group.
Dr. Llombart‑Cussac is a member of the leading European and American oncology scientific societies.
Trained at the Universities of Valencia and Navarra, he completed his medical residency at the Hospital Clínico de Valencia. He later undertook research stays at the Gustave Roussy Institute (1994–1997) and at MSKCC in New York (2001). He provided clinical services at the Valencian Institute of Oncology Foundation (1998–2005) and served as Head of the Medical Oncology Department at the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida (2005–2011).

