Webinar: The Future is Collaborative: Transforming Clinical Trials

Dr. Javier Cortés Castán is a prominent oncologist of international renown in the research and treatment of breast cancer. He is the author of more than 300 international publications, especially on breast cancer, and he is the only Spaniard with two publications in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the highest‑impact medical journal in the world. In addition, he has delivered more than 600 lectures at various international conferences.



He has been very actively involved in clinical trials that have led to the approval of seven new treatments for metastatic breast cancer in Europe over the past decade, and he is deeply engaged in research on the treatment of this type of tumor, particularly the triple‑negative and HER2‑positive subtypes. He is a member of more than 150 scientific projects related to this disease, holding leadership positions in many of them. He serves as a reviewer for several leading medical journals, such as New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Lancet Oncology, Annals of Oncology, and Journal of Clinical Oncology, among many others.



He is also an active member of the Spanish, European, and American societies of Medical Oncology (SEOM, ESMO, ASCO, respectively). In addition, he is a member of the Scientific Committee of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO); he served as chair of the breast cancer section at the ESMO 2020 Congress, and co‑chair of the same section at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Congress, as well as in the immunotherapy area at the AACR 2021 Congress.