Webinar: The Future of mRNA Medicine: How Advanced Data Empowers Cures

Research teams around the world are focused on the power of mRNA. As mRNA continues to enter and be adopted by the global healthcare community, the need to quickly validate and scale these therapeutics becomes more critical. This discussion focuses on how sequencing-based insights can power AI-driven design and data-driven validation, helping to develop safe and effective drugs for treating and preventing disease.
Featured Speakers
Wayne Doyle
Head of Scientific Strategy | Eclipsebio
Wayne Doyle began his career at Active Motif, where he led the bioinformatics team in developing analytical pipelines and supporting partners across research and drug development. In 2022, he joined Eclipsebio, where he now serves as Head of Scientific Strategy. At Eclipsebio, Wayne directs the company’s integrative partnership platforms that accelerate RNA therapeutic development, spanning end-to-end drug characterization and AI-powered optimization.
Fei Liu
Director, Molecular Biology | CSL Behring
Fei started her industry career at New England Biolabs focusing on development of gene-editing enzymes. She was an early team member at Arrakis Therapeutics and contributed to building platforms for RNA-targeted drug discovery. She worked at one of the first circular RNA therapeutics companies before joining CSL Seqirus in 2023. Since then, she has been leading molecular science team to support sa-mRNA product development.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.