Webinar: The Future of mRNA Medicine: How Advanced Data Empowers Cures

Research teams around the world are focused on the power of mRNA. As mRNA continues to enter and be adopted by the global healthcare community, the need to quickly validate and scale these therapeutics becomes more critical. This discussion focuses on how sequencing-based insights can power AI-driven design and data-driven validation, helping to develop safe and effective drugs for treating and preventing disease.

Featured Speakers

Wayne Doyle Head of Scientific Strategy | Eclipsebio Wayne Doyle began his career at Active Motif, where he led the bioinformatics team in developing analytical pipelines and supporting partners across research and drug development. In 2022, he joined Eclipsebio, where he now serves as Head of Scientific Strategy. At Eclipsebio, Wayne directs the company’s integrative partnership platforms that accelerate RNA therapeutic development, spanning end-to-end drug characterization and AI-powered optimization.

Fei Liu Director, Molecular Biology | CSL Behring Fei started her industry career at New England Biolabs focusing on development of gene-editing enzymes. She was an early team member at Arrakis Therapeutics and contributed to building platforms for RNA-targeted drug discovery. She worked at one of the first circular RNA therapeutics companies before joining CSL Seqirus in 2023. Since then, she has been leading molecular science team to support sa-mRNA product development.

