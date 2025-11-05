Webinar: FDA in 2025: Navigating an Uncertain Regulatory Future

Register to watch

From Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to a push to move away from animal studies to new guidances for oncology and vaccine approvals, the FDA is making considerable changes to its drug approval pathways and standards. The agency is also adjusting how it conducts its regulatory oversight, including promising to make complete response letters available in real time and report adverse events daily, launching a series of expert panels while considering pulling back from advisory committees and, importantly, implementing an AI tool called Elsa to help its staffers conduct their work. Through it all, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has emphasized the department’s goals of “radical transparency” and a return to “gold-standard science.”

Watch this webinar as we dive into what this all means for biopharma companies working to bring innovative treatments to market.

Featured Guests

Evan Seigerman Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Research | BMO Capital Markets Evan is a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Research at BMO Capital Markets. He is also the firm’s Senior Research Analyst covering Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies. Prior to joining BMO, Evan was a Senior Research Analyst at Credit Suisse, covering BioPharma companies. He started his Wall Street Career at Deutsche Bank and later was on the #2 Institutional Investor ranked Biopharma team at Barclays. Before equity research, Evan was a strategy consultant for the BioPharma industry.



Evan is consistently recognized as a top research analyst and leading voice on the sector. Among his achievements, he hosted the first obesity and metabolic disease focused investor conference in 2024. In 2021, he was named a Rising Star of Equity Research by Business Insider. He is regularly a guest on CNBC’s Fast Money, Squawk Box, and Power Lunch; Yahoo Finance and Canada’s BNN Bloomberg. He is also frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New York Times, and industry trade publications. Evan holds a BBA in Finance and Accounting and BA in Spanish, both from the University of Michigan.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA President | GATC Health Dr. Rahul Gupta is President of GATC Health, where he leads the company’s work applying AI and multiomics to accelerate drug discovery and development. From 2021 to 2025, he served as Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the first physician to hold this Cabinet-level role. In that position, he directed a $44 billion national strategy and advanced innovative approaches to addressing the overdose crisis. His career spans medicine, public health, and biotechnology, making him a trusted leader at the intersection of science, policy, and innovation.