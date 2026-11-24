Internationally Recognized Breast Cancer Researcher and Former Chairman of Breast Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center Joins Executive Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zetagen Therapeutics, Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel locally administered therapies for the treatment of metastatic and primary breast cancer, today announced the appointment of Debasish (Debu) Tripathy, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Tripathy, one of the world's leading breast cancer clinicians and researchers, most recently served as Professor and Chairman of the Department of Breast Medical Oncology within the Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He joins Zetagen's executive leadership team as the Company advances ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003) toward Phase 3 development and continues to expand its oncology pipeline.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire Zetagen team, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Tripathy as Chief Medical Officer," said Joe C. Loy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zetagen Therapeutics. "Dr. Tripathy's exceptional leadership in breast oncology, translational medicine, clinical development, and patient care will be instrumental as we advance ZetaMet™ toward Phase 3 clinical evaluation and further develop our broader Zeta-platform. His appointment underscores our commitment to scientific excellence and our mission to bring transformative, first-in-class oncology therapies to patients worldwide."

Dr. Tripathy is internationally recognized for leading pivotal clinical studies that contributed to the development and approval of therapies targeting the HER2 oncogene and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) in breast cancer. His work has helped shape modern standards of care and has resulted in meaningful advances in patient outcomes. Throughout his distinguished career, he has authored numerous landmark publications and led research focused on overcoming therapeutic resistance and improving treatment responses across multiple cancer settings.

"As I have become increasingly familiar with Zetagen's science, clinical strategy, and development programs, I have been impressed by the Company's innovative approach to addressing significant unmet needs in oncology," said Dr. Tripathy. "The clinical potential of ZetaMet™ and Zetagen's broader pipeline is compelling. I look forward to working closely with the Company's management team, investigators, and scientific advisors to advance these programs and explore new opportunities to improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer."

Dr. Tripathy earned his medical degree from the Duke University School of Medicine, completed his residency training at Duke University Medical Center, and pursued fellowship training at the Cancer Research Institute of the University of California, San Francisco. From 2014 to 2025, he served as Professor and Chairman of Breast Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he led one of the world's premier breast cancer research and treatment programs.

About Zetagen Therapeutics

Founded in 2015, Zetagen Therapeutics has established a robust intellectual property portfolio centered on its discovery of a novel method for modulating the opioid growth factor receptor (OGFR), a nuclear receptor implicated in cancer biology. Through its proprietary delivery platform and a well-characterized small-molecule therapeutic, the Company has demonstrated the potential to produce a potent tumoricidal effect following a single intratumoral administration, representing a differentiated and minimally invasive approach to cancer treatment.

Zetagen's oncology pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates targeting metastatic and primary cancers, including breast, lung, brain, prostate, and sarcoma indications. Lead programs include ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003), ZetaMast™ (Zeta-MBC-005), and ZetaPrime™ (Zeta-PBC-007).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development plans, regulatory pathways, anticipated milestones, potential therapeutic benefits, market opportunities, business strategy, and future growth. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Zetagen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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