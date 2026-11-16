Zepto Life Technology Earns CAP Accreditation for Clinical Laboratory Offering FungiFlex® Fungal Testing

Accreditation marks a laboratory quality milestone as Zepto expands access to targeted plasma cell-free DNA testing.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepto Life Technology today announced that its clinical laboratory has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), effective November 14, 2026. The laboratory offers the FungiFlex® menu of targeted plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tests to aid in the diagnosis of invasive fungal infections, with results reported in less than 24 hours after sample receipt.

CAP accreditation is widely recognized as the benchmark for laboratory quality, reflecting rigorous standards across testing operations, personnel, equipment, facilities, safety and quality systems.

"Behind every specimen is a patient waiting for answers," said Hannah Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Zepto Life Technology. "The quality of our work matters to that patient and the clinicians caring for them. CAP accreditation recognizes the standards our laboratory team works hard to uphold every day."

Invasive fungal infections are particularly challenging in patients with weakened immune systems, including transplant recipients and people with hematologic malignancies. FungiFlex® detects fungal DNA circulating in plasma, providing organism-level information from a standard blood draw to complement other clinical and diagnostic findings.

The FungiFlex® menu includes the Mold Panel, which detects fourteen clinically important mold species, targeted Pneumocystis jirovecii testing, and the Mold Plus Panel, which combines both. All are offered as laboratory-developed tests through Zepto's CLIA-certified reference laboratory.

For test information and ordering resources, visit zeptolife.com/reference-lab-testing.

About Zepto Life Technology

Zepto Life Technology is a molecular diagnostics company bringing plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid biopsy testing into infectious disease. Through its CLIA-certified reference laboratory, Zepto offers the growing FungiFlex® menu for minimally invasive, targeted identification of fungal pathogens directly from plasma. The company is also advancing the Zepto MDx™ platform to bring sample-to-result liquid biopsy testing directly into hospital and clinical microbiology laboratories.

Media contact:



Daphne Yuan



daphne.yuan@zeptolife.com

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SOURCE Zepto Life Technology