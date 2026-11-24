MIAMI LAKES, Fla. | Wellness Clinical Research (WCR) has brought together 12 published clinical trial case studies to help pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) assess site performance. The collection spans cardiovascular research, dermatology, metabolic disease, gastroenterology, vaccines and neurology.

Study Startup Enrollment and Completion

14 calendar days to sign the budget and contract. In a type 2 diabetes study, WCR and its study partners fully executed both the budget and clinical trial agreement, measured from receipt of the initial documents.

43 days from site selection to first screening. In a separate cardiovascular study, the site activated on day 28 and screened its first participant 15 days later. The team worked on budget and regulatory requirements while preparing for screening.

47 participants randomized and 47 completed. An influenza immunization study randomized 47 participants in one month. All 47 completed the study and follow-up, spanning approximately one year of participation.

“The time between a study award and the first participant visit matters to everyone working on a trial,” said Enmanuel Corvo, Director of Operations at Wellness Clinical Research. “We want sponsors and CROs to see how our teams prepare for that first visit and how we support participants through the last one.”

The full case study collection also describes how teams supported participants through demanding study schedules. In one celiac disease trial, staff used prescreening conversations and diary reminders to support participation. Eight participants were randomized against an original enrollment forecast of six, and all eight completed the study. The results highlighted here describe individual studies and should not be read as network-wide averages or forecasts.

About Wellness Clinical Research

Wellness Clinical Research is a multispecialty clinical research site network in Miami Lakes, Florida, and Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Its bilingual teams support sponsors and CROs from feasibility and study startup through recruitment, study visits and follow-up.

Media Contact

Enmanuel Corvo | Director of Operations

enmanuel@wellnessclinicalresearch.com