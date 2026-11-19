Inclusion in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® follows the Company's August 2026 initial public offering and takes effect with FTSE Russell's December 2026 reconstitution

Vogenx, Inc. (Nasdaq:VOGX), a clinical-stage developer of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® Index, and Russell Microcap® Index as part of FTSE Russell's December 2026 semi-annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. Membership will take effect after the U.S. equity markets close on Friday, December 11, 2026, according to the preliminary list of additions FTSE Russell published on November 13, 2026.

Russell index membership is determined by objective, rules-based criteria, chiefly total market capitalization as of the rank day. The December 2026 reconstitution is the first December reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes in more than three decades, following FTSE Russell's move to a semi-annual (June and December) schedule this year.

"Joining the Russell indexes just four months after our IPO is an important milestone for Vogenx," said James Green, Chief Executive Officer of Vogenx. "Index inclusion broadens our visibility with institutional and index-based investors at a time when we are advancing mizagliflozin in our Phase 2b EMERGE study for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, a serious condition with no FDA-approved treatment. We look forward to engaging with a wider investor base as we work toward key clinical milestones."

About the Russell US Indexes

The Russell US Indexes, maintained by FTSE Russell, are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the broad U.S. equity market, and the Russell 2000® Index, a subset of the Russell 3000, is a leading benchmark for U.S. small-capitalization companies. Beginning in 2026, the Russell US Indexes are reconstituted twice a year, in June and December.

About Mizagliflozin

Mizagliflozin is an investigational, first-in-class, orally administered, minimally absorbed small-molecule inhibitor of the sodium-dependent glucose transporter 1 (SGLT1). Designed to act locally in the small intestine, mizagliflozin reduces and delays intestinal glucose absorption, lowering postprandial glucose absorption. It has been studied in more than 500 subjects across 10 clinical studies. Vogenx holds an exclusive license to mizagliflozin from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. covering all territories outside Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

About Vogenx, Inc.

Vogenx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism where there is significant unmet medical need. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, mizagliflozin, for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, gastroparesis and GIP-dependent Cushing's Syndrome. For more information, please visit https://vogenx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expected inclusion in the Russell 3000®, Russell 2000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes, the timing thereof, the anticipated benefits of index inclusion, and the Company's clinical development plans and milestones. Index membership remains subject to FTSE Russell's final determination. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Vogenx specifically disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contacts

Harrison Seidner, PhD and Nilesh Talele, PhD

WaterSeid Partners, Inc.

ir@vogenx.com

SOURCE: Vogenx, Inc.

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