Vitality Kidney Care and Evergreen Nephrology Announce Collaboration to Expand Patient Support Between Office Visits

Evergreen Connected Care will support Vitality Kidney Care member practices with proactive, personalized patient care.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Kidney Care, a clinically integrated network of California nephrology practices, and Evergreen Nephrology, a national kidney care organization, today announced a collaboration to expand access to services for patients served by Vitality Kidney Care member practices.

Evergreen's service extends the clinical team's reach between office visits by combining experienced care managers, structured clinical workflows, operational support, and a technology-enabled platform. Together, these capabilities support proactive patient engagement, timely identification of emerging needs, and coordinated follow-up in partnership with the patient's nephrology practice.

The initiative brings together Vitality's network of nephrology specialists and commitment to physician-led, patient-centered care with Evergreen's kidney care management expertise.

Expanding Care Beyond the Office Visit

Patients living with chronic kidney disease often have complex medical needs that require ongoing attention between scheduled appointments. Medication management, dietary guidance, symptom monitoring, coordination with other healthcare providers, and timely follow-up are important components of effective kidney care. Evergreen Connected Care helps participating practices provide that support through:

Proactive patient outreach and ongoing engagement between office visits

Personalized care planning, patient education, and support with medication management

Coordination among specialists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals

Identification of emerging health concerns and support during transitions of care

Administrative and operational support to help practices implement and sustain care management services

Evergreen's care managers work on behalf of participating practices and in coordination with their clinical teams, helping practices extend support without building a separate care management infrastructure.

A Shared Commitment to Physician-Led Kidney Care

"Our mission at Vitality Kidney Care is to provide independent nephrology practices with the resources and support they need to deliver outstanding patient care while remaining at the center of clinical decision-making," said Babu Sagireddy, MD, of Vitality Kidney Care. "Our collaboration with Evergreen Connected Care will give our member practices additional capabilities to support patients between office visits, improve coordination across the healthcare system, and identify opportunities for earlier intervention. We believe this is an important step toward improving the patient experience and strengthening the ability of independent nephrologists to succeed in an increasingly complex healthcare environment."

"We are excited to collaborate with Vitality Kidney Care and its member practices to expand access to care management services," said Tim Pflederer, MD, CMO of Evergreen Nephrology. "Patients with kidney disease often need support beyond scheduled office visits. Evergreen Connected Care gives nephrology practices added capacity to stay connected with eligible patients, coordinate care, and help address their needs between visits. Through this collaboration, we will support Vitality practices while keeping nephrologists at the center of their patients' care."

Supporting Independent Nephrology Practices

Through Evergreen Connected Care, Evergreen provides care management personnel, patient engagement capabilities, documentation support, and administrative infrastructure. These resources help Vitality member practices extend coordinated support between office visits without having to build and manage a separate care management infrastructure.

The collaboration brings Evergreen's care management and operational capabilities together with Vitality's physician-led network, supporting Vitality's broader efforts to equip its member practices with the resources needed to enhance the patient experience, strengthen care coordination, and adapt to evolving care delivery models.

About Vitality Kidney Care

Vitality Kidney Care is a clinically integrated network of more than 100 nephrologists dedicated to improving care for patients with chronic and end-stage kidney disease. Through collaboration among independent nephrology practices, data-driven clinical insights, and coordinated care initiatives, Vitality seeks to improve patient outcomes, enhance the patient experience, and advance value-based kidney care.

The organization supports its member practices with clinical collaboration, quality improvement initiatives, population health resources, and care management capabilities. Its approach emphasizes physician leadership, evidence-based medicine, and integrated care models that support patients throughout their kidney disease journey.

For more information, visit vitalitykidneycare.com.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology is a kidney care company that supports people with chronic and end-stage kidney disease and those who care for them. Evergreen partners with nephrologists, other care providers, and payors to offer tailored care that goes beyond just medical need, meeting patients where they are while empowering positive decision-making and offering the services they require to manage their disease. By addressing physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, Evergreen's team simplifies the complex world of kidney care – building trust and connecting with each patient to make them feel seen and heard.

Operating across 24 states with a network of over 1,300 providers, Evergreen delivers personalized, value-based care designed to empower patients and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit egneph.com.

Media Contacts

Vitality Kidney Care:



Name: Glenn Davis



Email: Glenn.Davis@vitalitykidneycare.com



Phone: 949 246 8581

Evergreen Nephrology:



Name: Matter Communications



Email: evergreen@matternow.com

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SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology