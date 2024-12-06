Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Test Is Now the Only Gene Expression Test Recommended in NCCN® Prostate Cancer Guidelines

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that its market-leading Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is the only gene expression test to be included in version 1 of the 2025 NCCN* Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) as part of the updated “Advanced Tools” table located in the Principles of Risk Stratification and Biomarkers section (PROS-H) .





“The Decipher Prostate test’s performance and clinical utility have been demonstrated in many dozens of peer-reviewed, published studies, including analyses of samples from multiple prospective, Phase 3 clinical trials, making it the most validated test of its kind for prostate cancer,” said Phil Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. “We believe the Decipher Prostate test’s unique status in the NCCN guidelines stems from the evidence generated through our commitment to research and our numerous collaborations with leading prostate cancer researchers around the world.”

The Decipher Prostate test is a whole-transcriptome-derived, 22-gene signature that clinicians use to help assess the likelihood of a prostate tumor progressing to metastatic disease. Armed with this information, the clinician may recommend less-intensive or earlier, more-intensive treatment for the patient.

“The Decipher Prostate test is already the most widely used molecular test in prostate cancer. We believe its unique status in the updated NCCN guidelines will help make it more accessible to even more patients,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “This milestone also further reinforces the power of our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform. This novel, data-driven approach enables us to continuously develop high-performing, well-validated tests like Decipher Prostate that are transforming care for patients facing cancer.”

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test has been validated in many dozens of published studies involving more than 100,000 patients and is the only gene expression test to be included in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @veracyte.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our belief that the Decipher Prostate test’s unique status in the NCCN guidelines stems from the evidence generated through our commitment to research and our numerous collaborations with leading prostate cancer researchers around the world. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” “ultimately,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to the potential impact the Decipher Prostate test can have on scientific advancements in prostate cancer and, in turn, patients. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc., and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

* National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

Contacts



Investors:

Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com

619-393-1545

Media:

Tracy Morris

media@veracyte.com

650-380-4413