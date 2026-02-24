SUBSCRIBE
Astellas Bets up to $1.7B for Vir’s ‘Robust Competitor’ in Prostate Cancer

February 24, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo

iStock, master1305

In a Phase 1 study, 82% of patients on VIR-5500 achieved at least a 50% reduction in PSA levels—a result analysts praised as competitive in the prostate cancer space.

Astellas Pharma is committing $335 million and betting over a billion more to collaborate with Vir Biotechnology on a T cell engager that analysts at Truist Securities called a “robust competitor” in the prostate cancer market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Astellas will make a $240 million cash payment, a $75 million equity investment and pay a $20 million near-term award. Vir will also be eligible for up to $1.37 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales outside the U.S., according to a Monday release.

The deal’s centerpiece is VIR-5500, an investigational T cell engager that uses a bispecific molecule to bind to both the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and CD3 proteins. Through this mechanism of action, the drug stimulates the immune system and directs its response to the target malignant cells.

VIR-5500 was developed using Vir’s PRO-XTEN masking technology, which renders therapies inactive until they are in the vicinity of a tumor. Phase 1 data, also released Monday, showed that VIR-5500 elicited a dose-dependent anti-tumor response, with 82% of treated patients achieving a 50% or greater decrease in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, a biomarker of the cancer. Meanwhile, 53% saw at least a 90% PSA reduction.

Reacting to the early-stage readout, Truist said VIR-5500 “emerges as a more robust contender” among PSMA-targeting therapies. Vir’s masking technology, they continued, “enables high-dose VIR-5500 administration,” leading to stronger treatment responses than other treatments under development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Astellas will be responsible for 60% of VIR-5500’s global development costs, while Vir will shoulder the remaining 40%. Vir will continue to conduct the asset’s Phase 1 development, after which Astellas will take over all subsequent development activities.

Vir will have the option to co-promote VIR-5500 in the U.S., with profits and losses split evenly. Astellas will have exclusive rights abroad.

The deal for VIR-5500 beefs up Astellas’ prostate cancer portfolio, which currently is anchored by the oral drug Xtandi. In the first nine months of the company’s 2025 fiscal year, Xtandi made $4.72 billion. The biotech is also advancing abiraterone decanoate, a small-molecule drug in Phase 2 development.

Astellas’ other cancer products include the Pfizer-partnered bladder cancer drug Padcev and the stomach cancer therapy Vyloy.

For Vir, the Astellas agreement gives it access not just to additional capital but also to a proven market infrastructure. “Astellas’ established commercial footprint in prostate cancer through Xtandi further strengthens the strategic positioning of VIR-5500,” Truist said.

Cancer Collaboration Prostate cancer
Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
