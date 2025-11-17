J&J, Aiming for $50B in Cancer Sales, Buys Halda for $3B in Cash

Johnson & Johnson is plunking down $3.05 billion in cash to acquire Halda Therapeutics in a play to beef up its cancer pipeline.

The acquisition brings Halda’s pipeline of oral therapies for treating solid tumors to J&J, according to Monday morning’s announcement . Halda’s lead candidate is HLD-0915, a once-daily oral therapy for prostate cancer that was granted fast track designation from the FDA in August .

Phase I/II data presented in late 2024 “showed encouraging preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity,” lowering prostate cancer biomarkers and achieving partial responses in five out of five patients. The company’s Phase I/II trial for metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is still ongoing .

“This acquisition further strengthens our deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid- and long-term catalyst for growth,” Jennifer Taubert, J&J’s executive vice president of Innovative Medicine, said in a statement.

During a second-quarter earnings call this past July, CEO Joaquin Duato announced a target of $50 billion in oncology sales by 2030.

Feeding into that, Halda brings a development platform called Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimera, or RIPTAC, which the company uses to design linked ligands that target two different proteins: a tumor-specific protein and another protein with an essential function. The goal is to kill tumor cells while sparing non-cancerous cells.

Halda refers to all of its drugs as RIPTACs. Other drugs in the pipeline include a breast cancer drug targeting hormone receptor positive (HR+) tumors, an asset being tested in lung cancer and other undisclosed therapies.

For Halda, the acquisition represents a swift return on investment. The company launched in 2019 out of the lab of Yale chemistry professor Craig Crews. Halda received strong attention from investors, most recently getting a second series B raise of $126 million to push HLD-0915, as well as an unnamed breast cancer asset, forward in development.

For J&J, the Halda acquisition is the second major acquisition deal this year after the $14.6 billion purchase of neuropsychiatric-focused Intra-Cellular Therapies in January—which still ranks as the largest pharma M&A deal of the year. J&J promised that the rest of 2025 would be quiet for business development.