Utah Medical Products, Inc. Extends Tender Offer - October 5, 2026

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) is offering to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The Offer was initially scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on Wednesday October 7. In order to allow all stockholders sufficient time to make their decisions, UTMD is extending the expiration date to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on Tuesday October 27. The time extension provides the added benefit of allowing stockholders to consider UTMD's latest financial results for calendar 3Q 2026 which are scheduled to be announced on Thursday October 22.

Except for the extended expiration date, all the conditions of the Offer remain the same and are explained in detail by reference in the SEC Form TO-IA Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal filed with the SEC at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/706698/000109690626001481/0001096906-26-001481-index.htm

The Letter of Transmittal and certificates for Shares and any other required documents should be sent or delivered by each stockholder or his or her broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee to the Depositary at its address set forth below. The Depositary for the Offer is:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. P.O. Box 43011 Providence, RI 02940-3100 Attn: Voluntary Corporate Actions

Additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or other tender offer materials may be obtained from the Information Agent and will be furnished at the Company's expense. Questions and requests for assistance concerning the Offer should be directed to the Information Agent:

Georgeson LLC 51 West 52nd Street, 6th Floor New York, NY 10019 Call Toll Free: (866) 920-7258

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman

(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.

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