UCB Dedicates Site for New U.S. Biologics Manufacturing Campus in Georgia

Site dedication signals continued momentum for UCB's first U.S. manufacturing campus

Emphasizes long-term commitment to advancing innovation, patient access, and workforce development in Gwinnett County and surrounding areas

New manufacturing site strengthens Georgia's position as a Life Sciences Leader

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB today marked the dedication of the future site of its new U.S. biologics manufacturing campus at Rowen in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The ceremony brought together Georgia, U.S. Department of Commerce, and Gwinnett County officials, the Belgium Consulate, UCB leaders, community partners, and industry stakeholders to celebrate the future site of one of the largest life sciences manufacturing investments in Georgia history.

Emmanuel Janssen Circle Unveiled



As part of the ceremony, distinguished guests participated in the unveiling of Emmanuel Janssen Circle, a commemorative stonework installation just completed within the roundabout to the entrance of the future campus. Emmanuel Janssen Circle is named for the founder of UCB and his family, who started the company nearly a century ago.

The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting, marking the beginning of the next phase of development for the future manufacturing campus.

Emmanuel Janssen Circle honors the entrepreneurial legacy that continues to shape UCB's mission and growth today.

Leaders Highlight Importance of U.S. Biomanufacturing



The site dedication featured remarks from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Consul General Katherine Raeymaekers of Belgium, and UCB leadership.

Jean-Christophe Tellier, Chief Executive Officer of UCB, said: "At UCB, our purpose is to create value for people living with severe diseases, and that purpose guides the science we pursue, where we invest, and the choices we make for the long term. Our manufacturing investment in the United States reflects our long-term commitment to patients, strengthening our ability to serve them while contributing to scientific innovation, highly skilled jobs, and economic growth in Georgia."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: "It is an honor to stand with UCB leadership and so many Georgians who made this campus a reality to mark this great milestone for our state. From visiting UCB's headquarters in Belgium to welcoming their first U.S. manufacturing site, this partnership is already delivering great results for this community and supporting the health of people across our state and nation."

Under Secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey I. Kessler, said: "Today's announcement is the latest example of how President Trump's policies are making America – and Georgia – stronger, more prosperous, and more secure. The Department of Commerce is proud to support major new investments in domestic manufacturing, jobs, and innovation."

Katherine Raeymaekers, Consul General of Belgium, said: "Today's site dedication reflects the strength of the partnership between Belgium, the United States, and the State of Georgia - and our shared commitment to enduring progress, innovation, and opportunity. UCB's new biomanufacturing campus builds on the entrepreneurial legacy of Baron Emmanuel Janssen, founder of UCB, while strengthening the transatlantic collaboration that drives economic growth, scientific innovation, and improving people's lives."

Nicole Love Hendrickson, Chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, said: "We are honored that UCB has chosen Gwinnett County as the home for this transformational investment. This new biologics manufacturing campus strengthens our position as a hub for innovation, creates meaningful opportunities for our residents, and supports the continued growth of a thriving life sciences ecosystem. We look forward to partnering with UCB as they build a campus that will have a lasting impact on our community and our economy."

Why UCB Selected Georgia



UCB selected Georgia for its new biologics manufacturing campus because of the state's strong life sciences ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and access to leading academic and research institutions.

Home to UCB's U.S. headquarters in metro Atlanta for more than 30 years, UCB already employs more than 400 people in Georgia and was named a winner of the 2026 Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces Award by Axios.

As UCB expands its presence in Georgia, this new manufacturing campus reinforces the company's long-term investment in the state, its growing life sciences offering, and its overall culture that attracts, develops, and retains the talent needed to support innovation and a reliable medicine supply for U.S. patients. UCB is actively seeking partnerships with local universities, schools, and workforce development organizations to help cultivate the next generation of biomanufacturing talent in Georgia.

UCB's planned biologics manufacturing campus is part of an approximately $2 billion investment expected to generate approximately $5 billion in economic impact, create approximately 330 highly skilled permanent jobs, and support more than 1,000 construction jobs.

A New U.S. Biologics Manufacturing Campus



The approximately 460,000-square-foot campus will occupy 79 acres within the Rowen innovation district in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Designed with a digital-first approach, the facility will leverage artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies to produce complex biologic medicines for patients while strengthening UCB's supply chain resilience.

The future campus is expected to support commercial production of recently approved and future biologic medicines, further integrating UCB's U.S. patient value chain from research and development through manufacturing and delivery.

Economic development partners with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, Gwinnett County Government, and Georgia Power Company, worked with Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this project.

UCB's Presence in the United States



UCB has maintained a presence in the United States for nearly a century and established its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1993.

Today, UCB employs more than 2,000 people across the United States in research, development, manufacturing, commercial operations, and corporate functions.

The new Georgia manufacturing campus will expand UCB's existing U.S. footprint and strengthen the company's ability to manufacture biologic medicines in the United States.

About UCB



UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9 000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

For further information, contact UCB:





U.S. Communications



Erica Puntel



T 404.938.5359



Email erica.puntel@ucb.com

Jeanna Buck-Simpson



T 252.945.6566



Email jeanna.buck-simpson@ucb.com

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Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving event or risk as mentioned above as well as any other adversity, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of these events, as the case may be, to UCB.

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