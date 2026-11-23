Positive in vitro safety and pharmacology results advance SVN-015 toward U.S. Government-funded in vivo testing, targeting a major unmet need with no FDA-approved treatment

U.S. Government-funded, no dilution, 100% ownership: NIDA is conducting and funding the program at no cost to Solvonis, which retains full ownership of SVN-015 and its intellectual property.

NIDA is conducting and funding the program at no cost to Solvonis, which retains full ownership of SVN-015 and its intellectual property. Positive results: NIDA has completed its in vitro evaluation of SVN-015, delivering encouraging safety and pharmacology results and progressing the compound toward preclinical in vivo testing.

NIDA has completed its evaluation of SVN-015, delivering encouraging safety and pharmacology results and progressing the compound toward preclinical testing. Near-term catalyst: NIDA's in vivo study is expected to commence imminently, assessing the onset and duration of SVN-015's activity.

NIDA's study is expected to commence imminently, assessing the onset and duration of SVN-015's activity. Potential pathway to up to US$15 million in NIH funding: Successful progression through NIDA's efficacy studies could position Solvonis to compete for non-dilutive NIH research grants of up to US$3 million annually for up to five years.

Successful progression through NIDA's efficacy studies could position Solvonis to compete for non-dilutive NIH research grants of up to US$3 million annually for up to five years. Encouraging safety profile: SVN-015 showed no activation of the 5-HT2B receptor, an important early heart-valve safety indicator. Testing also confirmed its selective dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor profile.

SVN-015 showed no activation of the 5-HT2B receptor, an important early heart-valve safety indicator. Testing also confirmed its selective dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor profile. Major unmet need: No FDA-approved medicine exists for stimulant use disorder, including cocaine and methamphetamine addiction. Stimulants were involved in 59% of overdose deaths in the cited CDC dataset.

Dopamine activity: Binding to the dopamine transporter and inhibition of dopamine reuptake, supporting SVN-015's intended primary action of blocking cocaine's access to that site.

Binding to the dopamine transporter and inhibition of dopamine reuptake, supporting SVN-015's intended primary action of blocking cocaine's access to that site. Serotonin activity: Strong binding to the serotonin transporter and inhibition of serotonin reuptake, with the aim of mitigating negative mood effects associated with stimulant use.

Strong binding to the serotonin transporter and inhibition of serotonin reuptake, with the aim of mitigating negative mood effects associated with stimulant use. Selectivity: No significant off-target binding at the lower test concentration across the 11 serotonin, dopamine and opioid receptors screened.

No significant off-target binding at the lower test concentration across the 11 serotonin, dopamine and opioid receptors screened. Heart-valve safety indicator: No activation of the 5-HT2B receptor.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) (OTC Pink: SLVNF) ("Solvonis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, today announced that the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse ("NIDA"), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), has completed itsevaluation of SVN-015 with positive results and is progressing the compound toward a preclinicalstudy expected to commence imminently.SVN-015 is Solvonis' proprietary, AI-discovered dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor being developed for stimulant use disorder, including cocaine and methamphetamine addiction.The program is conducted and funded by NIDA through its Addiction Treatment Discovery Program ("ATDP"), at no cost to Solvonis and without shareholder dilution.NIDA's completed laboratory program assessed SVN-015 across key receptors, transporters and safety targets:These results complete theprogram announced in December 2025, including the additional safety studies confirmed in August 2026.NIDA's next study, a mouse locomotor-activity time-course study, is expected to commence imminently. It will assess how quickly SVN-015 takes effect and how long its activity lasts.Solvonis is targeting a slow-onset, long-acting profile of dopamine reuptake inhibition that could offer therapeutic benefits with reduced abuse potential. The study will provide important early evidence on the onset and duration of SVN-015's activity.As outlined in December 2025, successful progression through NIDA's efficacy studies in validated preclinical models could position Solvonis to compete for non-dilutive NIH research grants of up to US$3 million annually for up to five years - potentially US$15 million in total.Such funding, if awarded through a competitive process, could support further development of SVN-015 toward clinical trials.NIDA is funding and conducting the current program, while Solvonis retains 100% ownership of SVN-015 and its associated intellectual property.There is currently no FDA-approved medication for stimulant use disorder.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), stimulants were involved in 182,502 overdose deaths, representing 59% of recorded overdose deaths across 49 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. between January 2021 and June 2024."NIDA's positive results and progression of SVN-015 towardtesting mark an important milestone and provide encouraging independent validation of the compound."Since SVN-015 entered NIDA's program in December, we have delivered against successive milestones. The additional studies announced in August have produced encouraging results, with thestudy expected to begin imminently."This is continued de-risking of a potentially valuable asset, funded entirely by the U.S. Government, without dilution and with Solvonis retaining 100% ownership."SVN-015 extends our addiction franchise beyond alcohol, where SVN-001 is in Phase 3, and demonstrates the potential of ourdiscovery strategy.""Stimulant addiction is driven in part by profound changes in dopamine signaling. Our aim is to provide a more controlled increase in dopamine, alongside serotonin effects that may help reduce craving."The clean 5-HT2B result is particularly encouraging, addressing an important early safety concern for compounds acting on the serotonin system. NIDA's findings also confirm SVN-015's selective dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor profile."The next critical question is how quickly SVN-015 acts and how long its effects last. A slow-onset, long-acting profile would further strengthen its potential as a treatment for stimulant use disorder."SVN-015 is a proprietary, AI-discovered selective dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor being developed for stimulant use disorder, including cocaine and methamphetamine addiction. Solvonis is also evaluating its potential in major depressive disorder with anhedonia.SVN-015 is at the preclinical stage and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), Health Canada or any other regulatory authority. The findings reported do not establish safety or efficacy in humans, and further preclinical and clinical studies would be required before regulatory approval.The National Institute on Drug Abuse is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Its Addiction Treatment Discovery Program provides specialist preclinical evaluation of compounds with potential to treat substance use disorders.The program is funded and conducted by NIDA and does not constitute a grant payment to Solvonis. The Company retains full ownership of SVN-015 and its intellectual property.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS; OTC: SLVNF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Solvonis is advancing a differentiated pipeline of repurposed and discovery-stage compounds across addiction and psychiatry.The Company's lead programs target Alcohol Use Disorder ("AUD") and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD"), with additional development and discovery work supporting expansion into further addiction and psychiatric indications, including stimulant use disorder and depressive disorders.Its lead asset, SVN-001, is currently in Phase 3 for severe AUD in the United Kingdom, while SVN-002 is being advanced toward a planned Phase 2b trial in the United States targeting moderate-to-severe AUD. The Company's PTSD discovery program has identified SVN-114 as a lead compound, emerging from a proprietary compound series designed to modulate key brain-signaling systems associated with emotional processing and social behavior.SVN-015 is the Company's proprietary, AI-discovered dopamine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor for stimulant use disorder, also being evaluated in major depressive disorder with anhedonia. Following positive in vitro safety and pharmacology results, it is advancing toward preclinical in vivo testing under the Addiction Treatment Discovery Program of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse ("NIDA"), which funds and conducts the program, with Solvonis retaining 100% ownership.In parallel, Solvonis is advancing further proprietary CNS discovery programs, supported by a dedicated compound library and AI-enabled discovery capabilities, to identify new small-molecule modulators of key neurotransmitter systems.This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the expected timing, commencement and results of NIDA's in vivo study and any further NIDA studies of SVN-015; the potential for Solvonis to compete for or be awarded NIH research grants, and the amount and duration of any such funding; the potential therapeutic profile and benefits of SVN-015; the further development of SVN-015 toward clinical trials; and the Company's strategy and other programs. Words such as "expected," "could," "may," "potential," "targeting," "aim" and "would," and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the timing, conduct and results of preclinical studies, which are conducted by NIDA and are outside the Company's control; the risk that in vitro and preclinical results may not be replicated in later studies or in humans; the competitive nature of NIH grant funding, which may not be awarded; regulatory developments; the availability of capital; and the other risks described in the Company's most recent annual report and public announcements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Anthony Tennyson, CEO & Executive DirectorTo view the source version of this press release, please visit