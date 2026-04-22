Tubulis to Present Phase I/IIa Trial Data for ADC Candidate TUB-040 in Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer in Rapid Oral Presentation at ASCO 2026

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced that an abstract covering current clinical trial data from its ongoing Phase I/IIa NAPISTAR 1-01 trial (NCT06303505) has been accepted for a rapid oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting, being held May 29 - June 2, 2026, in Chicago. The presentation by Prof. Dr. Toon Van Gorp, clinical investigator of the study, will provide an update of maturing data from the ongoing dose escalation part of the ovarian cancer cohort.

Details of the oral presentation:

Title: NAPISTAR 1-01: Results of phase 1 dose escalation of monotherapy with TUB-040, a novel NaPi2b-targeting exatecan ADC, in patients (pts) with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)

Presenter: Dr. Toon Van Gorp, Professor of Gynaecological Oncology at the University of Leuven, Belgium

Session Category and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Session Date and Time: May 30, 2026; 08:00 – 09:30 AM CDT

Location: McCormic Place, E450a

Abstract Number: 5513

About TUB-040 and the Tubutecan Technology

Tubulis’ lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) TUB-040 is directed against NaPi2b, an antigen highly overexpressed in ovarian cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, and endometrial cancer. It consists of an IgG1 antibody targeting NaPi2b equipped with Tubulis’ proprietary Tubutecan technology, connecting the Topoisomerase I inhibitor, exatecan, through a cleavable linker system based on the company’s proprietary P5 conjugation technology with a homogeneous DAR of 8. Based on novel chemistry for cysteine-selective conjugation, the technology enables the development of stable, highly targeted ADCs optimized for the on-target delivery of the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor while minimizing systemic toxicity. The candidate has already demonstrated robust clinical activity with a favorable safety profile as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant high-grade ovarian cancer (PROC), reported at ESMO 2025. It is currently being further investigated in a multicenter Phase I/IIa study (NAPISTAR1-01, NCT06303505) in PROC and relapsed/refractory adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For Tubulis

Dominik Schumacher, CEO & Co-founder

Phone: +49 (0) 175 800 5594

Email: contact@tubulis.com

Media Requests for Tubulis

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May, PhD

Phone: +49 (0) 171 185 56 82

Email: tubulis@trophic.eu