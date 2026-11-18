DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (“TriSalus” or the “Company”), an oncology company integrating novel medicine delivery technology with standard of care therapies to transform treatment for patients, today announced that Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer and President, and David Patience, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on Tuesday, December 1, at 8:10 a.m. ET.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Events section of the TriSalus Investor website at www.investors.trisaluslifesci.com.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology company seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies, and with its investigational immunotherapeutic, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of different therapeutic and technology applications. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s three FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System and TriNav Infusion System LV for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. The PEDD technology is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via the PEDD technology may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by the PEDD technology are commonly present as well. The Company is in the final stages of data completion for a number of phase 1 clinical trials and will begin exploring partnership opportunities for development.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

David Patience

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@trisaluslifesci.com