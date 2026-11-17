Ratutrelvir (COVID) : Positive final Phase 2a results support further studies in PAXLOVID ® -ineligible patients

: Positive final Phase 2a results support further studies in PAXLOVID -ineligible patients Tivoxavir marboxil (TXM, Influenza): Successful completion of tablet bridging study and toxicology retesting support a planned Q4 2026 regulatory resubmission





NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW, “Traws Pharma,” “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for COVID-19 and influenza, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided business highlights for its two antiviral programs: ratutrelvir, a once-daily, ritonavir-free oral antiviral in development for COVID-19, and tivoxavir marboxil (TXM), an investigational long-acting agent for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza.

“We have made meaningful progress toward our goal of developing new treatment and prevention options for patients most vulnerable to serious respiratory viral diseases,” said Iain Dukes, MA, DPhil, Chief Executive Officer of Traws Pharma. “For ratutrelvir, the final Phase 2a results support its potential as a once-daily, ritonavir-free treatment option for COVID-19, particularly for patients who are ineligible for PAXLOVID®. Our next priority is to engage the FDA on a registration strategy focused on these patients.”

“For tivoxavir marboxil, the tablet bridging study achieved its objectives, and toxicology retesting is complete. These results support further evaluation of TXM as a potential once-monthly oral influenza prevention option. We expect to resubmit the updated toxicology package in the fourth quarter,” concluded Dr. Dukes.

Recent Business Highlights

Ratutrelvir:

Positive Phase 2a results Support Potential as a Ritonavir-Free Treatment Option. The final 92-subject study showed symptom resolution comparable to PAXLOVID ® , with fewer treatment-related adverse events and no viral rebound through Day 28. Median time to sustained symptom resolution of 13.5 days with ratutrelvir versus 14.5 days with PAXLOVID ® in eligible subjects. Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 1 of 32 ratutrelvir-treated patients versus 4 of 30 treated with PAXLOVID ® . In 30 PAXLOVID ® -ineligible subjects, median symptom resolution was 14.0 days, with no treatment-related adverse events reported.

The final 92-subject study showed symptom resolution comparable to PAXLOVID , with fewer treatment-related adverse events and no viral rebound through Day 28. Median time to sustained symptom resolution of 13.5 days with ratutrelvir versus 14.5 days with PAXLOVID in eligible subjects. Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 1 of 32 ratutrelvir-treated patients versus 4 of 30 treated with PAXLOVID . In 30 PAXLOVID -ineligible subjects, median symptom resolution was 14.0 days, with no treatment-related adverse events reported. Regulatory Planning for PAXLOVID®-Ineligible Patients. Traws intends to discuss with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a registration strategy for adults at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 who are ineligible for PAXLOVID®, including a potential adaptive Phase 2b/Pivotal program and Fast Track designation.





Tivoxavir Marboxil

Promising New Compressed-Tablet Bridging Study Results. The compressed-tablet formulation provided exposure comparable to the powder-in-capsule formulation and was well tolerated. Consistent with the Company’s earlier modeling, the tablet could support once-monthly dosing. The Company believes the results also support TXM’s use in further efficacy studies, including a planned human influenza challenge study.

The compressed-tablet formulation provided exposure comparable to the powder-in-capsule formulation and was well tolerated. Consistent with the Company’s earlier modeling, the tablet could support once-monthly dosing. The Company believes the results also support TXM’s use in further efficacy studies, including a planned human influenza challenge study. TXM Toxicology Re-Testing Results Support Updated Regulatory Submissions. Two independent rat Pig-a gene mutation studies showed no mutagenic effect at doses up to 500 mg/kg, representing an approximately 125-fold margin over planned clinical exposure based on dose. Traws expects to resubmit the updated toxicology package to regulators in the fourth quarter of 2026.





Corporate Update

Entered into a $50 million common stock purchase agreement with Roth Principal Investments. Under the October 23, 2026 agreement, Traws has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $50 million of its common stock to Roth, subject to customary conditions. No shares have been sold under the agreement to date.





Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents. $2.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

$2.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Research and development expenses. $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025.

$1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses. $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

$1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss. $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, was $0.18 compared with $0.34 in the prior-year period.

$3.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, was $0.18 compared with $0.34 in the prior-year period. Shares Outstanding: Traws had 15,368,277 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 13, 2026.





About Ratutrelvir

Ratutrelvir is an investigational oral, small molecule Mpro (3CL protease) inhibitor designed to act broadly against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 strains without the need for ritonavir. It has demonstrated in vitro activity against a range of virus strains. Industry data indicate that COVID treatment represents a potential multi-billion dollar market opportunity1. Ratutrelvir has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Tivoxavir Marboxil

Tivoxavir marboxil (TXM) is an investigational oral, small molecule CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor designed for single dose prevention of seasonal influenza and bird flu. It has shown in vitro activity against a range of influenza strains in preclinical studies. Seasonal influenza represents an estimated multi-billion-dollar antiviral market opportunity, largely driven by global health organizations, practice guidelines and government tenders and inclusion in drug stock piling initiatives2,3, with upside potential from potential pandemic flu outbreaks including H5N1 bird flu. TXM has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. Traws integrates antiviral drug development, medical intelligence and regulatory strategy to address real world challenges in the treatment of viral diseases. The Company is advancing novel investigational oral small molecule antiviral designed to have potent activity against difficult-to-treat or resistant virus strains. These include viruses associated with seasonal influenza and H5N1 bird flu, as well as negative-strand RNA viruses including Hantavirus, Ebola Virus Disease, and Lassa Fever and viruses associated with COVID-19/Long COVID.

Source Information

Pfizer Inc. annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2026 Per link Traws data on file





Third-party products mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. PAXLOVID® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the Company, its business and product candidates, including the potential opportunity, market size, benefits, effectiveness, safety, and the clinical and regulatory plans for ratutrelvir and tivoxavir marboxil, as well as plans for its legacy programs. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “potential”, “preliminary”, “encouraging”, “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Traws believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including planned discussions with the FDA, potential Fast Track designation, the outcome of Traws’ IND filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tivoxavir marboxil, including the current FDA clinical hold; the success and timing of Traws’ clinical trials; the potential for tivoxavir marboxil or ratutrelvir to gain market acceptance, if and when regulatory approval is obtained, or to become the new standard of care; Traws’ interactions with the FDA, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and similar foreign regulators; collaborations; market conditions; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the extent of the spread and threat of the bird flu; COVID-19; seasonal flu; the Company’s cash projections; Traws’ ability to raise additional capital when needed; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Traws’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Traws undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Traws Pharma Contact:

Charles Parker

Traws Pharma, Inc.

cparker@trawspharma.com

www.trawspharma.com

Investor Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com





Traws Pharma, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 2,790,000 Operating expenses (income): Research and development 1,832,000 2,311,000 9,037,000 7,108,000 General and administrative 1,770,000 1,744,000 7,283,000 6,189,000 Other operating income — — (1,405,000 ) — Total operating expenses, net 3,602,000 4,055,000 14,915,000 13,297,000 Loss from operations (3,602,000 ) (4,055,000 ) (14,915,000 ) (10,507,000 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 37,000 (3,000 ) 93,000 26,656,000 Other income (loss), net 18,000 96,000 (42,000 ) 464,000 Net (loss) income $ (3,547,000 ) $ (3,962,000 ) $ (14,864,000 ) $ 16,613,000 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (3,063,000 ) $ (3,035,000 ) $ (12,540,000 ) $ 12,263,000 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 17,044,826 8,818,859 14,539,956 7,851,515 Net (loss) income per share of common stock, basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 1.56 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 17,044,826 8,818,859 14,539,956 8,006,487 Net (loss) income per share of common stock, diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 1.53 Net (loss) income attributable to Series C Preferred stockholders, basic and diluted $ (484,000 ) $ (927,000 ) $ (2,324,000 ) $ 4,350,000 Weighted-average shares of Series C Preferred outstanding, basic and diluted 6,737 6,737 6,737 6,962 Net (loss) income per share of Series C Preferred, basic and diluted $ (71.84 ) $ (137.60 ) $ (344.96 ) $ 624.82





Traws Pharma, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,338,000 $ 3,820,000 Tax incentive and other receivables 2,195,000 3,794,000 Prepaid expenses and other assets 444,000 365,000 Total current assets 4,977,000 7,979,000 Property and equipment, net 5,000 7,000 Intangible assets, net 2,398,000 2,527,000 Other assets 142,000 104,000 Total assets $ 7,522,000 $ 10,617,000 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,651,000 $ 5,653,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,991,000 5,493,000 Total current liabilities 9,642,000 11,146,000 Warrant liabilities 8,000 100,000 Total liabilities 9,650,000 11,246,000 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders’ deficit: Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 7,440 shares issued and 6,737 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,375,595 and 9,067,774 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 153,000 90,000 Additional paid-in capital 652,574,000 639,259,000 Accumulated deficit (654,848,000 ) (639,984,000 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,000 ) 6,000 Total stockholders’ deficit (2,128,000 ) (629,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 7,522,000 $ 10,617,000



