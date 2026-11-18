RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Thomas H. Glocer intends to retire from the Merck Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2027. The independent members of the Board have appointed Douglas M. Baker, Jr., as independent lead director, effective Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding Mr. Glocer in the role.

Mr. Baker has served on the Merck Board of Directors since 2022. He has wide-ranging expertise in corporate governance and organizational management, including a deep understanding of global marketing, sales and operations of public companies. Previously, Mr. Baker was chairman and chief executive officer of Ecolab Inc., a provider of water and hygiene services and technologies for the food, hospitality, industrial and energy markets. He is also a trustee of Mayo Clinic.

“Merck has counted on Tom’s expertise and counsel as a trusted voice in our boardroom for many years, and I have relied on him as a valued collaborator. His contributions to our Company have been invaluable, and on behalf of everyone at Merck, I thank him for his dedicated service,” said Rob Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “As we look ahead, Doug is a thoughtful, experienced and accomplished leader who will undoubtedly serve the Board well in this expanded role. I look forward to our continued work together as we deliver value to our stakeholders.”

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “Company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the Company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Media Contacts:



Michael Levey

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John Cummins

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Investor Contacts:



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Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583