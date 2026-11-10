Supernus, Inc. to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST (1:30 p.m. GMT).

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management during the conference should contact the Jefferies conference coordinator. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.

About Supernus, Inc.

Supernus, Inc. is a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our commercial portfolio includes approved treatments designed to support individuals navigating opioid use disorder (OUD), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) for those receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, postpartum depression (PPD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. Backed by strong commercial capabilities and scientific expertise, we are committed to continuous innovation, advancing a robust pipeline of novel product candidates to deliver meaningful outcomes for CNS patients.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Supernus's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefits of the merger between Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including anticipated synergies, cost savings, enhanced cash flow, financial flexibility, and scale, and the timeframe for realizing them; the combined company's positioning as a leading diversified central nervous system (CNS) biopharmaceutical company; the expected performance of the combined company's 11-product portfolio and the potential of its five core growth drivers to provide a durable foundation for long-term revenue expansion; the combined company's plans and capacity to advance its CNS pipeline, pursue strategic growth opportunities and future business development, and allocate capital in a disciplined manner to create shareholder value; the integration of the legacy Supernus and Indivior businesses; the timing and progress of clinical trials and the receipt and timing of regulatory approvals; the expansion of manufacturing capabilities, including manufacture of ONAPGO at a second supplier; and the combined company's future financial performance and projected expenditures. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that are not statements of historical fact, including those that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits, synergies, and cost savings of the merger may not be realized within the expected timeframe or at all; the difficulties and costs of integrating the legacy businesses of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and the risk that the integration may divert management attention or disrupt operations or relationships with customers, payors, suppliers, or employees; the effect of the combined company's indebtedness, including the term loan facility used to fund the special cash dividend, on its financial results; the Company's ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company's corporate strategy; the Company's future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company's ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for, and net revenue from, each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries, and to commercialize those products; the Company's ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company's product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company's clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company's ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company's product candidates or to manufacture ONAPGO at the second supplier; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and to operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company's expectations regarding federal, state, and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness, and safety of the Company's product candidates; the accuracy of the Company's estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company's ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products, including ONAPGO, and product candidates; the Company's projected markets and growth in markets; the Company's product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company's staffing needs; changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry; the impact of macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes, and tariffs; and the other risks identified in the Company's filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Supernus, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus, Inc.

(301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

(443) 213-0505

peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com