Sun Pharma Announces Multiple Data Presentations Highlighting its Dermatology Portfolio to be Featured at the 2024 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Data from a wide range of the Sun Pharma dermatology portfolio, including data on alopecia areata, psoriasis, acne and actinic keratosis products, will be highlighted during the meeting.

MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliated companies, “Sun Pharma”) today announced it will present more than a dozen posters at the 44th Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, being held October 24-27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The presentations will include data from across the Sun Pharma dermatology portfolio, including study results for LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib), WINLEVI® (clascoterone), ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn), ODOMZO® (sonidegib) and LEVULAN® KERASTICK® (aminolevulinic acid HCl) + BLU-U® (blue light photodynamic therapy).

“As an organization dedicated to supporting the dermatology community, the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference offers a vitally important forum to present new data and highlight how Sun’s innovative dermatology portfolio can support those living with alopecia areata, psoriasis, acne and other skin-related diseases,” said Marek Honczarenko, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Development at Sun Pharma. “We look forward to sharing data from across our portfolio with the dermatology research community and our esteemed industry colleagues.”

Six abstracts, accepted for poster presentations, will highlight clinical efficacy and safety data of LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib). Approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata, LEQSELVI™ is an oral JAK inhibitor that interrupts the pathways thought to contribute to hair loss in severe AA and delivered statistically significant efficacy at 24 weeks across two Phase 3 clinical trials. LEQSELVI™ data being presented at Fall Clinical showcase pooled long-term results for ongoing clinically meaningful improvements in scalp hair regrowth in adults with alopecia areata. Additionally, two posters will present patient and clinician preferences for the treatment of alopecia areata.

The WINLEVI® poster presentations will include new data showing significant reductions in casual facial sebum levels from baseline, stability in the presence of other commonly prescribed acne medications, and efficacy and safety from a pilot study in patients with skin of color. The conference will also feature data from three additional WINLEVI® studies.

Sun Pharma will present the following posters at the 2024 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference:

LEQSELVI™ Presentations:

Deuruxolitinib results in ongoing clinically meaningful improvements in scalp hair regrowth in adults with alopecia areata: Pooled long-term efficacy and safety data from the open-label extension studies

Patient Preferences for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata

A Discrete Choice Experiment to Assess Clinician Preferences for the Treatment of Alopecia

Optimization of deuruxolitinib dosing in adult patients with alopecia area: Results from a randomized, parallel-group, multicenter Phase 2 trial

Change in patient-reported hair satisfaction during deuruxolitinib treatment of severe alopecia areata: Pooled data from the Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 trials

Improvement in anxiety and depression in adult patients with severe alopecia areata treated with deuruxolitinib: Pooled data from the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials

WINLEVI® Presentations:

Clinical evaluation of the sebum reduction induced by clascoterone cream 1%: Week 12 interim analysis

Assessment of clascoterone cream 1% levels when layered with other topical acne medications

Efficacy and safety of clascoterone cream 1% in patients with acne with skin of color: 16-week interim analysis

The efficacy and safety of clascoterone cream 1% for the treatment of acne vulgaris are not dependent on patient age and sex: Results of a post hoc analysis

Improvement in skin moisturization and lack of barrier damage with clascoterone cream 1% treatment: Results of a randomized, single-blind, split-face study in acne-prone individuals

Comparison of the efficacy of clascoterone vs trifarotene and tazarotene for the treatment of acne vulgaris at Week 12: A systematic review and meta-analysis

ILUMYA® Presentation:

A systematic literature review and meta-analysis of the real-world effectiveness, quality of life, and safety of tildrakizumab for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

ODOMZO® Presentation:

Lower rate of discontinuation of sonidegib compared to vismodegib in a real-world analysis of patients with basal cell carcinoma

LEVULAN® KERASTICK® + BLU-U® Presentation:

Evaluating the safety and efficacy of aminolevulinic acid 20% topical solution activated by blue light in the treatment of facial cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in situ

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Sun Pharma is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in Specialty, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun’s high growth Global Specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company’s vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer: Statements in this “document” describing Sun Pharma’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions, industry conditions, or events may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Sun Pharma does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

