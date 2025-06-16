Lilly Notches ‘Top-Tier’ Weight Loss Results for Phase I Amylin/Tirzepatide Combo

Eli Lilly’s Phase I amylin data shows weight loss of 11.3% at 12 weeks, a “top-tier” result among the early datasets that have arrived for the new, hotly-anticipated weight loss modality, according to analysts.

The selective amylin eloralintide is being tested in combination with Lilly’s approved GLP-1 tirzepatide in a Phase I trial of patients who are overweight or obese. The company will present early results from the trial at the American Diabetes Association Conference next week, but abstracts released over the weekend provided a glimpse at what’s to come.

At 12 weeks, weight loss ranged from 2.6% to 11.3%, compared to a gain of 0.2% in the placebo group. Lilly did not disclose the specific doses that related to that range of weight loss or the titration.

Guggenheim analysts were impressed by the tolerability profile that Lilly revealed, though the data released were limited. Common treatment-emergent adverse events were loss of appetite, headache, fatigue and COVID-19, which were mostly rated as mild in severity. There were minimal gastrointestinal effects, including diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Lilly is also studying eloralintide in a pair of Phase II trials, with one expected to complete this month, plus four additional Phase I studies. The drug is being studied alone and in combination with tirzepatide in obesity with or without type II diabetes.

The amylin space has been red-hot of late, with Roche paying $1.65 billion upfront and up to $5.3 billion in milestones and royalties to license Zealand Pharma’s amylin analog petrelintide. AbbVie similarly put up to $2.2 billion on the line for Gubra’s long-acting amylin analog GUB014295 .

Amylin has a similar effect to GLP-1 but could preserve lean muscle mass and have a better tolerability profile, according to Guggenheim. “Amylin affects satiety, meaning it makes people feel full faster rather than suppressing appetite like GLP1s,” the firm said in a May note to investors.

AstraZeneca, Metsera and Novo Nordisk also have amylin candidates with key readouts expected later this year. The most notable perhaps is Novo’s cagrilintide, which is being tested alone and in combination with semaglutide called CagriSema.

The combo drug achieved weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks in a Phase III trial. Despite the solid result, Novo had boldly suggested the combo could achieve weight loss of 25%, and when that bar was not met, the Danish pharma’s shares tumbled .

Metsera, meanwhile, offered Phase I results earlier this month for the ultra-long-acting amylin injectable MET-233i that showed weight loss of 8.4% at 36 days.